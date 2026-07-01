Coral England vs DR Congo Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets for Three Lions clash

How to Claim Coral’s England vs DR Congo World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £5 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and is not a Specials, Tote, Pools, or Price Boost market. Allow the qualifying bet to settle, noting that cash out is not available on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) once your qualifying bet has been placed. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets: 4 x £5 on any sportsbook market, 1 x £5 on a Football Bet Builder, and 1 x £5 on a Horse Racing Bet Builder.

England vs DR Congo Preview

England will face a resilient DR Congo side at 17:00 on Wednesday in the World Cup Round of 32.

During the group stages, DR Congo picked up four points, including a 1-1 draw with Portugal and 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, qualifying as the tournament’s best third-place team.

Before the 2026 tournament, DR Congo had not qualified for a World Cup since 1974. Reaching the knock-out stages, and doing so with relative conviction, is among the greatest achievements in DR Congo’s modern history.

However, their performances at this summer’s tournament are not entirely surprising. In 2023, DR Congo reached the final four of AFCON and have kept 29 clean sheets in their last 57 games. During that period, Sebastien Desabre’s team has not lost to a European outfit by more than one goal.

Even though their squad, which contains Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is significantly less established than England’s, the African team will believe they’re capable of causing an upset. Whether that’s a realistic ambition remains another question.

England won Group L with seven points, with Harry Kane scoring three times and Jude Bellingham netting twice.

While England’s performances in their final two games against Ghana and Panama were unconvincing, the duo’s world-class talent is capable of beating any defence in the tournament.

England’s record under Thomas Tuchel against teams situated outside the top 20 of the FIFA World Rankings is near-perfect, with the team winning all but one of 14 games and keeping clean sheets in each of them.

Given DR Congo’s 5-3-2 formation allows them to sit deep, absorb pressure, and utilise the attacking movements of Wissa and Cédric Bakambu, it’s likely to be a similar tactical attack-vs-defence duel as England’s final two group games.

Declan Rice is expected to return to England’s starting line-up having lost the Panama clash through injury. Meanwhile, right-back Reece James is likely to remain sidelined.

Jarrel Quansah replaced James in the final group game, but withdrew after suffering an ankle injury. Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence, who started against Ghana, may be Tuchel’s only remaining right-back option, depending on the fitness status of Quansah.

Despite the right-back concerns, Coral prices England to win at ¼ (1.25), while DR Congo can be backed at 11/1 (12.00).

Coral’s England vs DR Congo Offer – How to Claim

Coral's England Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

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