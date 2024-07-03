Our football betting expert offers the latest Copa America 2024 winner odds, with Argentina favourites after winning every game so far.

The Copa America knockouts stages get underway later this week, with Argentina heading into the quarter-finals as favourites after winning all their games so far.

Copa America 2024 Winner Odds

Team Odds Argentina 5/4 Brazil 11/4 Uruguay 11/2 Colombia 6/1 Venezuela 25/1 All Others 25/1 Or Above

Argentina @ 5/4

Reigning champions Argentina have been very strong so far this tournament, with Lionel Scaloni's side winning every game through the group stage.

They've scored five and conceded none so far, with Lautaro Martinez scoring 80% of these as he leads the race for the golden boot.

Their group was fairly easy, however this shouldn't take away from how good La Albiceleste have been so far.

They've got a favourable run to the final, with Argentina needing to beat Ecuador then one of Canada or Venezuela to progress, hence why they're clear favourites to go all the way.

Brazil @ 11/4

Brazil have failed to impress at the CA thus far, with the winners of the 2019 edition of the tournament winning just one of their group games.

This came against Paraguay, with the Selecao drawing both of their other two games against Colombia and Costa Rica.

This now means they're to face Uruguay in the next round, a team who have been revitalised since the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa last year.

They'll most likely have to beat all of Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina to win the trophy, something that looks unlikely given how they've played so far.

Uruguay @ 9/2

Uruguay have been the most impressive team at the tournament this summer, with the Celeste having a 100% record in the group stage.

They've scored nine and allowed just one, with Bielsa's men putting both Panama and Bolivia to the sword so far, with a 1-0 win over the USA seeing them cap off the group stage with three wins from three.

They're on the harder side of the draw, with Uruguay needing to beat Brazil to even reach the semi-finals, however given they're form, combined with the fact they beat Brazil 2-0 as recently at October, they look a good price at 9/2.

Colombia @ 6/1

Colombia did well to top their group given they were paired with giants Brazil, with La Tricolor winning two of their three games and drawing the last with Brazil.

They're up against Panama in the next round, a game they're huge favourites for, with one of Brazil or Uruguay then up next.

This is why they're 6/1 to go all the way, however should Brazil win that aforementioned tie, they would fancy their chances given their performance against Brazil during the groups.