Conor Gallagher Transfer Odds: Local Rivals in for Englishman

Our football betting experts bring you the latest Conor Gallagher transfer odds, as Tottenham close in, amid a lack of interest from all others.

Conor Gallagher's move away from Chelsea has been on the cards for some time, as his boyhood club seem happy to let him go, with Blues’ manager Mauricio Pochettino being quite open about this. .

Conor Gallagher Transfer Odds

Team Odds Tottenham 1/1 Newcastle 20/1 West Ham 25/1 Crystal Palace 33/1

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time if publishing and subject to change.

Despite his apparent move being on the horizon, he has featured in nearly every single game for Chelsea this term, captaining the side in their EFL Cup clash against Wimbledon, perhaps a symbolic move before his eventual departure.

Tottenham @1/1

Spurs appear to be the most likely candidates to secure his services, primarily due to a sincere lack of interest from most other clubs, with the North London side being the only one to enquire about the midfielder to this point.

Chelsea seems to have tagged Gallagher with a £60m price tag, but there is a little room for negotiation.

Yet, amid Tottenham’s signing Timo Werner, £17m, and Radu Drăgușin, for £26m, there may not be loads of money left, with Daniel Levy, Spurs owner. often being considered a touch frugal.

Chelsea seems intent on selling Gallagher and with Spurs as the only interested party at the moment, this could end up coming about.

Newcastle @20/1

The Toon are failing to hit the heights that they saw last year, no thanks to major injury issues besetting the side, with them having had a large number the sqaud out for some time.

It could be thought that they are looking to secure some more depth for this squad, and with Gallagher on the block, they could come in for him.

The finances are also certainly of no object to them, with the backing of the Saudi investment fund behind them.

With the money in hand and the need for some decent players to fill out a squad, they look the next most logical side in the running.

West Ham @25/1

Chelsea’s East London rivals only feature on this list due to their interest in him last summer, having had a bid rejected by Stamford Bridge at the end of the window.

Outside of this, it would allow him to stay near London where he was born and has spent most of his life, further contributing to the potential for his move there.

The Hammers may rekindle their interest in the Englishman, but nothing has been reported as of yet.

Crystal Palace @33/1

Like many of the clubs on this list Crystal Palace haven’t made any noise about this, and are only being considered by the bookies due to Gallagher's past experience with the club.

He played 34 games for Palace back in the 2021/22 season, recording his best stats here also, with 8 goals and 4 assists to his name.

Whilst he may be well acquainted with the club, Gallagher has expressed a desire to play a higher standard of football, something that Palace is unlikely to be able to provide him with.

33/1 is probably the right price for Palace with this being the least likely place for him to end up.

How does Transfer Odds betting work with Sky Bet?

Betting on the next club of a player, otherwise known as transfer odds, is steadily rising in popularity, yet it is important that you understand all the nuances surrounding this.

The bet will only be paid out as a winner should:

The player moves to the side you backed before the end of the specified date - in this case, 03/02/2024

The player moves to the side you backed on a loan deal - unless otherwise stated - before the above date

Pre-contracts or other similar agreements do not count, the player has to have been registered by the side.

If a player moves to a side and is then immediately loaned out, the bet will be settled on the club that signed him permanently, not the loanee club.

Any other questions or issues can be found and remedied on the Sky Bet online site, in their ‘Market Rules’ section.