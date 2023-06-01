Conference League Winner Odds: Latest Betting for 2022/23 Tournament

Goal brings you the latest Conference League Winner Odds for the 2022/23 tournament ahead of the West Ham vs Fiorentina final on the 7th of June

Roma took the inaugural Conference League last season with victory over Feyenoord and another Italian side are looking to follow them with Fiorentina facing West Ham in this year’s final in Prague on 7th June.

2022/23 Conference League Winner Odds

West Ham 4/5 Fiorentina 19/20

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

West Ham have not won a major European trophy since they took home the UEFA Cup WInners’ Cup in 1965 but they have a golden opportunity to lift the second ever Europa Conference League against Fiorentina.

The trophy would be the first major honour for the east London club since they won the FA Cup in 1980 and would cement the current squad in Hammers’ history.

However, their opponents Fiorentina are also hoping to relive their former glories on the big stage and will not roll over for the Premier League team in a season that has been such a strong one for Italian sides.

Hammers hoping to relive European glory

West Ham were a force in European football in the 1960s and have impressed in continental competitions in recent years, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, where they were beaten by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt after beating Sevilla and Lyon.

David Moyes’ side have had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League but the same cannot be said for their Europa Conference League exploits.

The Hammers topped their group with ease, winning all six games, before a 6-0 aggregate win over AEK Larnaca in the round of 16.

They then followed that up with a pair of comfortable successes over Gent and AZ Alkmaar, although Moyes’ men had to show their defensive steel in the second leg of that semi-final.

Now West Ham are on the brink of confirming their status as a major player in European football and confirming their place in next year’s Europa League by lifting this Conference League trophy.

Fiorentina on the hunt for major trophy once more

Fiorentina took home the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1961 and they too will be hoping to pick up their first major silverware for some time in this matchup.

Victory here would be the first trophy for the Purples since the 2000/01 Coppa Italia.

The Italians have been dominant in this year’s competition, recording a 7-2 aggregate win over Braga and comfortable successes over Sivasspor and Lech Poznan.

Their first real challenge came in the semi-final where they lost 2-1 to Basel at home before overturning the deficit on the road, securing victory in extra-time.

With both teams staking good claims at reliving their former glories, the bookmakers are struggling to separate the pair in what should be an engrossing final.

West Ham are 7/4 to win in 90 minutes on 7th June, with Fiorentina 7/4 and the draw 11/5.