Our expert offers his best Colombia vs Jamaica predictions and betting tips, with Linda Caicedo tipped to find the net in today's Round of 16 clash.

One of the surprise packages of the Women’s World Cup thus far, Colombia will be determined to make sure their journey does not end in the last 16 when they face Jamaica on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium will host this knockout contest, in which Jamaica may well struggle to contain an impressive Colombia attack.

Colombia vs Jamaica Betting Tips:

Colombia to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Linda Caicedo to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Bet builder - Colombia to win, one or both teams not to score & Daniela Arias to be booked @ 12/1 with bet365

Colombia can seal quarter-final spot

In what was a tough pool, Colombia impressed to finish top of Group H and knock out European giants Germany in the process.

Beating South Korea 2-0 in their opening game in Sydney, the Colombians went on to secure a memorable victory 2-1 over Euro 2022 runners-up Germany.

A 1-0 defeat to Morocco in Perth didn’t cost Colombia top spot and they will next be looking to get back to winning ways against a Jamaica side who managed to scrape through in Group F.

Drawing their opening game against France 0-0, Jamaica then beat Panama 1-0 before another goalless draw against Brazil.

Jamaica have shown resilience but Colombia have enough attacking talent in their ranks to come out on top in Melbourne.

Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women Bet 1: Colombia to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Caicedo can strike again

Scoring in Colombia’s opening two games of the tournament down under, Linda Caicedo is certainly a player worth looking out for in goalscorer markets.

The Real Madrid striker, aged just 18, has emerged as a real talent after impressing at her former club Deportivo Cali.

Playing senior football since she was 14 in Colombia, the teenager has already made 22 appearances for her country.

Caicedo, who scoring seven goals in those games, has already shown how much of a threat she can be at international level.

Jamaica’s defence has been solid in the Women’s World Cup, but Caicedo still looks capable of adding to her tally on Tuesday.

Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women Bet 2: Linda Caicedo to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Arias can land first booking in Colombian win

Keeping her copybook clean for the moment, Daniela Arias has not yet picked up a yellow card at the World Cup.

However, it might well be a matter of time before the defender finds herself in the referee’s book at this tournament.

Arias picked up two yellows in the four international friendlies she started this year and the 28-year-old is not afraid to tackle.

The America de Cali star might well pick up her first booking against Jamaica, who may themselves struggle to pierce the Colombia defence in Melbourne.

With just one goal scored in three games in the group stages, this toothless Jamaica attack is likely to again struggle to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Colombia Women vs Jamaica Women Bet 3: Bet-builder - Colombia to win, one or both teams not to score & Daniela Arias to be booked @ 12/1 with bet365