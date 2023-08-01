Our football expert brings you his China vs England predictions and betting tips, with a low-scoring affair tipped for England's last group game.

The group stages of the Women’s World Cup are drawing to a close, with the Lionesses place in the knockout stages already confirmed given they've beaten all their opponents so far.

China vs England Betting Tips

Under 2 Match Goals @7/4 with bet365

China to receive over 1 Card @5/6 with bet365

Alessia Russo 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

England need at least a point from this match to ensure they finish atop their group, with their place in the round of 16 already secured due to their head-to-head record.

The Lionesses will want to lay claim to the top spot in this group as well, with this then leading to a knockout game against Nigeria should it occur.

Should the worst happen and a second place finish is secured, their next match will be against the considerably more difficult Australian team, who have the added help of home support.

Low Scoring Lionesses

Neither of these two sides have exactly set the tournament alight with their goal scoring ability so far, both of the side only being engaged in 1-0 matches up to this point.

England has laid claim to two hard fought 1-0 wins, with both matches being dominated by the Lionesses, but they could not then capitalise upon this and put each game to bed.

Both Denmark and Haiti proved more difficult opponents, with wonder strikes making up the English goals at this competition.

China also seem to be following in this vein, winning and losing matches in this style, with these both resulting in tight, even games coming down to a few crucial moments.

Neither of these two sides has demonstrated any particular prowess or tenacity in front of goal, and this may well not change in their last group game.

Both sides still need a result and therefore will be cagey in their play, not wanting to give anything away early, resulting in a low scoring game.

China vs England Tip 1: Under 2 Goals @7/4 with bet365

England need to be ready for Steel Roses

The Lionesses need to steel themselves for the game ahead with this Chinese team, with challenges likely to fly, as the battle ensues for the last qualification spots in the group.

The Chinese may well live up to this, as they seem to revel in the hard challenges and the cards that come with this.

This temperament was seen in their last match against Haiti, where one of their central midfielders was shown a straight red after a mere 29 minutes, and in this pitched battle against a team with the quality of England, they may need to resort to these tactics.

They also average over 1.5 yellow cards in 50% of their games played. But few of these are likely to have been such a crucial match such as the Women’s World Cup with a place in the knockout stages on the line.

The occasion combined with their cards record and their past performances in the World Cup makes for a good looking bet especially, with odds of near evens for just two yellow cards.

China vs England Tip 2: China to receive over 1 Card @5/6 with bet365

Reliable Russo

England manager Sarina Wiegman has demonstrated considerable squad rotation at this tournament so far, but Alessia Russo has not been one such of these players, featuring in all of the matches so far.

This should indicate her place in the side, not to mention that the Lionesses need at least something from the game to make sure they top the group, with anything possible on the last day, and thus need their best striker out there.

In the previous matches she started, against Haiti, she fired goalwards six separate times, with 83% of these being on target. She also shot twice against Denmark, but these were sadly blocked before they could reach their target.

Her talent in front of goal is obvious, and her eye for goal and willingness to pop off a shot is evident. Russo could well be the woman to help secure the top spot in this group.

China vs England Tip 3: Russo 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365