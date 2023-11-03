Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 tip for FA Cup first-round tie

Our football betting expert offers his Chesterfield vs Portsmouth predictions and betting tips ahead of this clash in the first round of the FA Cup.

Both sides are in fantastic form heading into the contest, with Chesterfield two points clear at the National League summit and Portsmouth three points ahead at the top of the League One standings.

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Chesterfield to win and both teams to score @ 11/2 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Will Grigg to score any time @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spireites to claim League One scalp

Chesterfield haven't allowed last season's play-off final defeat to linger and they currently sit top of the National League table in the 2023/24 campaign, two points clear of Barnet with a game in hand.

Paul Cook, who managed Portsmouth from 2015-17, has got the Spireites singing from the same hymn sheet and they have been excellent in the final third, notching a league-high 43 goals.

The SMH Group Stadium has become a fortress for Chesterfield, who have won their last seven matches there and last tasted defeat in their own backyard in April 2023.

Cook's troops have scored in all of their 18 games so far this season and they will fancy their chances of overcoming Portsmouth, who are on an 11-match unbeaten heading into this contest.

Pompey have failed to hit the back of the net in just three of their 19 assignments and it is likely both teams will be getting on the scoresheet in Derbyshire.

Although the visitors are two divisions above Chesterfield, home advantage could play a big part and a win for the hosts in a goal-laden fixture is the bet here.

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Tip 1: Chesterfield to win and both teams to score @ 11/2 with bet365

Entertaining affair expected

Given the attacking exploits of both sides this season, it is hard to think there won't be goals on show and the 6/4 available on over 3.5 in the match is hard to ignore.

As mentioned earlier, Chesterfield have plundered 43 goals already in the National League, the most of any side in the top seven divisions in English football, while 28 strikes have come at the SMH Group Stadium.

Over 3.5 goals has landed in seven of their nine home assignments this season and the addition of Portsmouth into the mix should only enhance the chances of this bet landing again.

Pompey have scored eight times in their last four away games, with two of those matches producing over 3.5 goals.

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Grigg to remain on fire

One player that has been tearing it up for Chesterfield is Will Grigg, who was once playing as high as the Championship and has looked a cut above in the National League.

The 32-year-old, who earned 13 caps for Northern Ireland, has scored eight times in the league and he also netted in the qualifying round of the FA Cup in the 5-0 thrashing of Kettering Town.

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth Tip 3: Will Grigg to score any time @ 12/5 with bet365