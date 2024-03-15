Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer: Claim £50 Day 4 Bonus with Betfred

Cheltenham Day 4 Preview

JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m1f) - 13:30

Day 4 is full of big field races, but we are easing into this one with the Triumph Hurdle. Willie Mullins has managed to field the two favourites again, but between Storm Heart (@7/2) and Majborough (@6/1), we are leaning towards the latter, with the improved odds.

County Handicap Hurdle (2m1f) - 14:10

BetMGM are paying extra places up to 5 on this race, something that will come in handy considering the 19 runners. We are taking a serious look at King Of Kingsfield and L’eau Du Sud at 6/1 and 7/2 respectively, but with so many in the field, a place could be a better lookout.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (3m) - 14:50

Despite being a 4/1 second favourite in this one Gidleigh Park, has been perhaps the most backed horse in the race, with many seeing it being easily able to surpass Readin Tommy Wrong at 9/4. What looks set to be a two-horse race may end up dividing the punters and bookies.

Gold Cup (3m2½f) - 15:30

The biggest race of the week and perhaps the whole jumps calendar is of course the Gold Cup. The honour of being the favourite in this is going to Galopin De Champs, who sits just below evens at 4/5.

Well-backed De Champs looks to be a shoo-in for the race, but many are seeing challenges potentially being mounted by Fastorsloe and Gerri Colombe.

These two sit at 13/2 and 6/1 each right now but look set to get shorter as we approach the start line, but it is truly difficult to see past the overwhelming form of the Mullins horse.

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (3m2½f) - 16:10

The 16:10 has a hot favourite in the running for Emmet Mullins, nephew of Willie, as Its On The Line goes off at 6/5. However, we have our eyes trained on the pink and black silks of Premier Magic, coming in hot with odds of 7/1.

Liberthine Mares' Chase (2m4½f) - 16:50

The favourite in this race is constantly shifting as Dinoblue leads the day but has since slipped out to 15/8, meanwhile, Limerick Lace leads at 6/4. Fears over the distance have forced Dinoblue out, but he certainly has the class to get the job done so he wishes.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m4f) - 17:30

The biggest field of the day complicates our last race of the festival, making a winner immeasurably difficult to pick, even if Waterford Whispers leads the betting at 3/1. Instead, we are turning to the aptly named Better Days Ahead for a place at 13/2.

