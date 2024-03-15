Cheltenham Day 4 Offers: £200+ in Free Bets for Gold Cup Day

Get your hands on the best Cheltenham Day 4 betting offers and get hundreds of free bets to use on today’s seven-race Gold Cup Day schedule.

Best Cheltenham Day 4 Free Bets and Sign Up Offers

Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.



Sky Bet Place any bet Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.Org Full T&Cs



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply.



Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.



BetVictor Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. http://begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

10bet 50% up to £50 in Free Bets with code PLAY10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

talkSPORT BET Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. http://BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org Full T&Cs



SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



Paddy Power £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £5 BET ON CHELTENHAM New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer. Place a £5 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £20 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Parimatch Bet £10 get £40 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 11/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ http://BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs Apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 2 x £10 Horse Racing and 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



Betfair GET £20 IN FREE BETS When you place a £5 bet on Sportsbook New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Full T&Cs



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

Zetbet Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Max payout – £500. 18+. BeGambleAware.org

SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 to get £30 in Free Bets. For new Ireland and Malta customers only. Place a bet of €10 at min odds of 1.5 to get €40 in Free Bets. Free bets are credited upon settlement of qualifying bets. Distribution of Free Bets may vary depending on territory. 18+. BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Rhinobet Bet £25 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. min. odds Evs. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. To qualify you must bet a minimum £25 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Free bet credits will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date of issue. Rhino’s Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. Full T&Cs



Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 Free bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

Matchbook £20 Welcome Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

NetBet Bet £5 on a Bet Builder Get £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Planet Sport Bet 50% UP TO £25 MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOUR FIRST BET LOSES New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code PSB50. Place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake, to a maximum value of £25. 18+ http://BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



Fafabet Exclusive: £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



The Pools Weekly Acca Offer - Get £10 to use on Accas when you place 2x £10 Accas Monday to Sunday New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. http://BeGambleAware.org

LuckLand Bet £15 Get £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs

DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs



AK Bets Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Football bet New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code AKFOOTBALL100. Place your first Football bet as an Accumulator (minimum four selections) and AK Bets will boost the return by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs



Claim the best Cheltenham betting offers with our sign-up offer guide to the festival

Sign up with the top Cheltenham betting sites ahead of Thursday’s action

Top 5 Cheltenham Day 4 Betting Offers Ranked

1. Betfred

Betfred have turned it up a notch for the final day of the festival, offering any new players the chance to earn a massive set of bonus funds.

Users are able to gain £50 in bonus funds from just a £10 stake, with £20 of this has able to be used on Cheltenham, with this coming as 2 x £10 free bet tokens.

This allows players a couple of runs at the races today, and with the Gold Cup going off at 15:30 these could be put to good use.

Few other bookmakers can match anywhere near the massive set of bonus funds that Betfred are offering, with this outstripping the likes of Coral, William Hill and bet365.

With it being the last day also players will certainly want to get their money’s worth, something the Betfred sign up offer already does, but then paired with their great set of extra place races, players will not be left falling short on Gold Cup Day.

Get your Betfred Promo Code

2. bet365

bet365 have always been a favourite for punters, particularly around Cheltenham time, but as it draws to a close there is no better time for players to make use of their sign up offer and £30 in free bets to use on all of the day's races.

A bet of £10 is required to claim these free bets, but this only has to be placed with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher. This allows for players to potentially get their stake back as well are earning their free bets.

Beyond this, the singular best thing about this sign up offer is how players are able to spend their free bets, being given total control of how much they wish to stake and when.

Virtually all other bookmakers require thee to be placed in £10 bet tokens, but not bet365, instead letting players place them in whatever amounts they see fit.

Players therefore can have free bets to use on all seven races, or the ability to go big on the Gold Cup should they wish.

This level of freedom and control over the free bets is provided by no other bookmaker and stands bet365 head and shoulders above the rest, especially when it comes to Cheltenham.

Get your bet365 bonus code

3. BetMGM

BetMGM have marked their first Cheltenham festival in the UK with a bang, allowing their new customers the chance to get a whopping £60 in free bets.

This is comfortably the highest amount of bonus funds on offer anywhere right now and has come about at the perfect time for Gold Cup day.

£40 of the £60 comes as horse racing bets, giving punters ample opportunity to spread their bets around, whether this be between races or to all be used at once in the hunt for a winner.

The other £20 comes in the form of accumulator bets, letting players potentially get some major payouts, should a couple of horses come good for them.

Being one of the newest betting sites in the UK works out perfectly for players, as many of them may not have a BetMGM account, and when they are offering the highest amount of free bets in the UK right now, there is no better time.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

4. Sky Bet

Sky Bet have gone all out for the festival, and this could be the last chance for players to claim their valuable sign up offer, with the chance to claim £40 in free bets from a £10 stake.

They also offer a range of offers for existing customers such as extra places, which comfortably rank among the best in the UK, sometimes paying up to eight places instead of the regular four.

The free bets still qualify for those offers also, allowing customers to truly make the most of their free bets, all whilst getting places that no one else has.

£40 is nothing to be turned down, this still allows for some serious potential for profits from the day's seven races, and with extra places, this can be taken to another level.

Get your Sky Bet New Customer Offer

5. William Hill

The William Hill sign up offer that allows players to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Four £10 free bet tokens open up plenty of chances for bettors to have a few punts with some decent payouts, especially with the state of the play on Gold Cup day.

With favourites being at evens or above, the opportunities are endless, especially with William Hill having extra places on tonnes of their races as well.

This is the last day of the biggest horse racing festival in the country and £40 in free bets would be a great way to round out the week.

Get your William Hill Promo Code

How to Claim your Cheltenham Betting Offers

Claiming any type of free bet or sign up offer is simple and easy, with it taking mere minutes between signing up and players receiving their free bets.

For anyone who wants to get involved here's exactly how to do it:

Head over to any of the bookmakers via one of the links above Start the account creation process Enter Personal details such as email, phone number and address Input any promo code that may be required Finalise this process with a username and password Make an initial deposit Place the specified initial bet on the market, making sure it is above the qualifying odds Once done/settled the free bets will be given to players These can then be used on any of the day 4 action at Cheltenham Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain number of days

Players can still claim hundreds of pounds ahead of the fourth and final day of Cheltenham, and with this being a really simple and straightforward process, any and all players can get involved right now.

Types of Cheltenham Sign Up Offers

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds are a special type of sign up offer, that whilst they aren’t seen very often can prove extremely valuable to players.

All that happens is a bookmaker will enhance the price of a certain selection massively, with the winnings of this usually being given out in free bets. This could be for a horse to win a race, or a trainer or jockey to have a certain amount of winners on a day.

A max bet of £1 is the norm for these kinds of bets with players usually being able to claim £30 or £40 in free bets from these offers.

Free Bets

Free bets are comfortably the most common type of sign up offers around, whereby players simply deposit and place a certain amount, with specified qualifying odds, and in return get a set sum of bonus funds back.

This normally looks something like ‘Bet £10 Get £40, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or above’. Simply saying if a player, for their first bet, stake £10 on any market, with odds of evens or above, they will be rewarded with £40 in free bets.

It matters not if this first bet wins or loses, it simply has to be placed in order to allow players to get their free bets. These offer some of the best value for money and are a tried and tested method, which is why so many bookmakers offer these right now.

Money Back Offers

Money-back offers are not too often available but also represent a great way of earning bonus funds, by essentially turning the first bet into a win-win for players.

Usually going something like Bet £10 and if it loses Get £40 in free bets. These are supremely handy for players, if their first bet wins, great, the winning will be deposited into their account.

If not, don’t worry, as free bets will be provided to players so they still have funds to play with. This can then allow for players to perhaps take greater odds for their first bet, either getting a big potential payout, or free bets, therefore a win-win.