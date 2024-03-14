Cheltenham Day 3 Offer: Claim £40 in Free Bets with William Hill

Cheltenham Day 3 Preview

Ryanair Chase - 14:50 (2m4½f)

Envoi Allen is the firm favourite in the Ryanair Chase at 11/4, but he is currently one of the longest-odds favourites we have seen in the festival. Few others look likely to challenge, with Blanbridge the next closest challenger at 5/1.

Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle - 15:30 (3m)

Our famed race of the day is the Stayers Hurdle, and the Irish will be looking to get on the board with Teahupoo (@13/8) as Gordon Elliot taking up the mantle from the Mullins stables, for the day.

Our favourite old timer Sire Du Berlais is running as well. We know he has the class to win this race, but being 12 years old and with a few sloppy runs his odds have been forced his odds out to 9/1, possibly still good for a place.

Big names abound in this race, and Paisley Park takes our eye. Odds of 14/1 perhaps may not indicate an ability to win this one but could be a valuable E/W bet.

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase - 16:10 (2m4½f)

Clear winners are tough to find in this 20+ runner race, with Theater Man (@3/1) and Crebilly (@5/1) constantly shifting in their odds. However, we are looking at Arctic Bresil (@8/1) as our place bet to look out for.

Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 16:50 (2m1f)

Brighterdayahead is our shortest-priced favourite for the day at 10/11 as another Elliot horse continues the charge for the Irish. Birdie Or Bust at 15/2 could be a handy option for an E/W bet, as it is what we are looking at.

Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 17:30 (3m2f)

Our final race of the day boasts another massive field, 24 runners, but Dom Of Mary and Bowtogreatness, at 18/1 and 16/1 respectively, offer tempting prices that are certainly enough for an E/W chancer.

All odds in this article are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.