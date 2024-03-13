Cheltenham Day 2 Offer: Score Free Bets for Wednesday's Festival Races

Claim the BoyleSports Cheltenham Day 2 Offer to score £20 in free bets to use on Wednesday's races at the 2024 Festival.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Day 2 BoyleSports Offer

BoyleSports makes it easier than ever for their players to claim the sign up offer, with users just needing to follow the steps below in order to claim your free bets:

Going to BoyleSports via the link above Start creating an account Enter in personal information such as phone number, email and home address Choose your username and password Deposit £10 into your account Place this £10 on any markets with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater Players will then be credited with £20 in free bets to use on Cheltenham

On the whole, the relative value of the BoyleSport sign up offer is strong to say the least, with users able to claim a generous amount of free bets to use on today's races at Cheltenham.

Is this the best Cheltenham Day 2 Offer available?

The £20 in free bets is nothing to be sniffed at, with this giving players a strong amount of free bets to use when betting on the festival today.

Two £10 bet tokens allow players to bet on a range of markets offered by BoyleSports when it comes to today's six races.

This offer betters the likes offered by competitors such as talkSPORT Bet and Mr. Play, with BoyleSports being a great option to use for your Cheltenham betting this afternoon.

Cheltenham has put BoyleSports in their element, with horse racing being their primary area of excellence.

As such they have the most promotions on offer for the festival. This includes ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’, ‘Extra Places’ and ‘Non-Runner No-Bet’.

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

1.45 - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (2m5f)

The first race of the day already looks like it has been locked up by the Willie Mullins team, as they have Ballyburn running. He leads the betting at 2/5, with the next closest being Ile Atlantique at 5/1. A 200/1 shot is available in The Grey Man, and anything can happen at the festival.

2.30 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (3m1f)

The first of the three-milers of the day looks to be another one that could be heading the way of the Irish, as Fact To File comes in at favourite, just under evens (@5/6). The Henry de Bromhead horse Monty’s Star looks good value for a place however at 6/1 and looks to be going out.

2.50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m5f)

A massive race then comes to a head with 24 horses going out for the Coral Cup handicap. Sa Majeste leads the betting at 9/2, but with such a field punters are better off looking for some places bets, with maybe 6 or even 7 perhaps being paid out.

4.00 - Queen Mother Champion Chase (2m)

El Fabiolo is the consummate favourite for Wednesday’s landmark race, as the Queen Mother Chase looks set to go the way of the Mullins stable.

He sits at 8/15 in the betting right now but has won all six of the last traces he has been entered into.

Next up in the betting is Jonbon, who for those with a long memory was the talk of the festival a few years back, however, he is all the way out at 4/1 and unlikely to mount a serious challenge.

4.50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup (2m)

Our shortest race of the day then holds no real clear favourite, with two Mullins horses and a Bromhead one at the head of the betting. All are sitting around 7/1, but Libberty Hunters lead the way.

5.30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (2m½f)

The final race of the day sees another stacked field, with 24 horses running again. Jasmin De Vaux and Jalon D’oudairies lead the betting, both Mullins horses again, at 6/1 or just above, but our eyes are trained on Junta Marvel (@12/1) whose jockey Rachel Blackmore could be eyeing some more festival wins.

All odds in this article are courtesy of BoyleSports, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.