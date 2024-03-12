Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Tips

Our horse racing expert offers his Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Tips, with a horse backed in every single race on the 12th of March.

The tape goes up on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday with seven races from Prestbury Park to savour.

The Champion Hurdle is the feature on day one and our expert has picked out a best bet from each race on the card.

Cheltenham Betting Tips

1.30 - Supreme Novices' Hurdle (2m½f)

Slade Steel @9/2 with Betfred

Willie Mullins isn't short of ammunition in the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival. Ireland's champion trainer saddles half of the dozen-strong field with Tullyhill seemingly the leading contender from Closutton, although you can pick holes in his most recent win. Mistergif, another runner for Mullins, could be very interesting under Daryl Jacob at a decent price.

Jeriko Du Reponet has done nothing wrong to date, and the stable form of Nicky Henderson's is perhaps the main reason he's drifted in the market in the days leading up to the festival. He likely has plenty more to come in the white heat of battle.

As may Slade Steel for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore. His only defeat in three runs over hurdles was behind Ballyburn, seemingly the best novice hurdler in Britain or Ireland, at the Dublin Racing Festival, and the fact he's won over further won't do him any harm in this race.

2.10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (2m)

Found A Fifty @ 11/2 with Betfred

A field of ten has been confirmed for the Arkle and cases can be made for quite a few, although a suspicion lingers that the Irish contingent are clear of their British counterparts.

Gaelic Warrior fluffed his lines completely at the Dublin Racing Festival and is hard to place faith in now dropping back in trip, albeit Paul Townend keeps faith with him over Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps.

That rival got the better of Found A Fifty at Leopardstown very late in the piece. And Gordon Elliott's charge may benefit if Jack Kennedy can get him to sit off what could be a helter-skelter early pace and come with a piercing late challenge. He's a Grade 1 winner this season and has a leading chance.

Quilixios has been popular in the market and, as a Cheltenham Festival winner over hurdles, certainly warrants respect following his win at Naas last time.

2.50 - Ultima Handicap Chase (3m1f) 2.50

Trelawne @ 8/1 with Betfred

Ireland's recent record in this race is abysmal, with no Irish-trained winner of the day's first handicap since Dun Doire in 2006.

That said, The Goffer was a good fourth in a better renewal last year and can have a say, while plenty of people believe Meetingofthewaters is going to go close, including new owner JP McManus, who opened the cheque book last week to purchase the Willie Mullins runner.

Gavin Cromwell's runners in Britain this season have performed exceedingly well, including Stumptown, who won a decent handicap at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. He was a close second in the Kim Muir at last year's festival and should be in the mix again.

However, preference is for Trelawne for the Kim Bailey yard. Novices do well in this race and his form this season has been solid, in particular his run at Cheltenham over a shorter trip in a red-hot contest in December. He appears to be crying out for this rise in trip and the booking of jockey Harry Cobden is a major plus. If they get a good early position, they could be tough to peg back.

3.30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (2m½f)

State Man @ 1/3 with Betfred

The absence of defending champion Constitution Hill has taken some gloss off this race, although connections of 2023 runner-up State Man won't mind too much. He has looked an improved performer this season and has added four Irish Grade 1s since he was beaten in this race a year ago. There are no apparent flaws in his make-up and he should claim the vacated throne in an uncomplicated manner.

There are eight runners, so each-way alternatives are possible and, at a massive price, his stablemate Zarak The Brave is very much one to consider as he won nicely at Naas last time and looks far from the finished article. He doesn't have much to find on ratings to be a contender for a top-three finish.

4.10 - Mares' Hurdle (2m4f)

Lossiemouth @ 8/13 with Betfred

Another contest in which Willie Mullins holds all the aces. Lossiemouth won the Triumph Hurdle last March in good style and is 6-7 in her career, with a valid traffic excuse for her sole defeat.

She returned from a break to rout a decent field in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, easily pulling away from Love Envoi, who was second to Honeysuckle in this race last year. Connections are confident her stamina won't be an issue at this new trip.

Stalemate Ashroe Diamond is unbeaten against her own sex and is a solid each-way contender, while Echoes In Rain, another Mullins contender, has been trying to race with State Man most of this season and will appreciate this lesser challenge.

Last year's Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner You Wear It Well got stuck in the mud at Haydock last month and should do herself justice if the ground isn't too deep, while Rachael Blackmore opts for Telmesomethinggirl and the former festival winner is another contender in the place market.

4.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2m½f)

An Bradan Fasa @ 25/1 with Betfred

Milan Tino and Lark In The Mornin have been heavily touted for this race and there's no doubt the former could be nicely treated off a mark of 126.

This is a real cavalry charge, however, and plenty of luck in running will be needed. Nara (Henry de Bromhead) and Ose Partir (Martin Brassil) are a couple of handicap debutants who could have more to give, but An Bradan Fasa gets the nod for trainer Jack Jones.

He has winning course form this season and had been second to Burdett Road in a Grade 2 Triumph Hurdle Trial before that December success.

He finished behind re-opposing Liari in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle since, but Musselburgh is a track with a greater emphasis on speed and a return to a stiffer course should suit. He's 6lb better off with that rival but three times the price.

5.30 - National Hunt Challenge Cup (3m6f)

Corbetts Cross @ 2/1 with Betfred

Henry's Friend and the stamina-laden Mr Vango are interesting for the home team, but the status of this race now allows classy novices to line up and, once again, Irish trainers may hold the edge.

Salvador Ziggy burst a blood vessel last time in the American Grand National which has to be a worry, albeit his earlier form was very promising. Embassy Gardens, meanwhile, blew out in the Albert Bartlett here last March so needs to prove this is the place for him.

Corbetts Cross has some good chasing form in the book and was luckless when brought down at Fairyhouse last time. Derek O'Connor rides and trainer Emmet Mullins has had this race in mind for a while.

His Grade 1 second at Christmas over three miles might well be the best form on offer and, if his stamina holds up, he'll be hard to beat.