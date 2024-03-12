Cheltenham Day 1 Offer: £40 in Free Bets with Sky Bet for Champions Day

Claim Sky Bet's excellent Cheltenham Day 1 Offer to get your hands on £40 in free bets to use on the first day of the festival.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Day 1 Sky Bet Offer

Sky Bet’s Cheletneham sign up offer is easy to claim, with it taking players mere minutes between creating an account and having the free bets ready to use on today's seven races.

To get your hands on £40 in free bets, simply follow the steps below:

Head over the Sky Bet website via the offer above Begin the account creation procedss Enter personal information such as name, home address and email address Finish creating your account Deposit £10 Place a bet of £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/1 or higher Players will receive £40 in free bets once this has settled All of these can be used on Day 1 at Cheltenham

Sky Bet mark themselves out as having what is one of the best value for money Cheltenham betting offers out there, with £40 on offer for new customers when signing-up via the offer above.

Is this the best Cheltenham Day 1 Offer available?

Sky Bet's Cheltenham welcome offer is actively one of the best out there in terms of true value for money, with new users able to get a 400% stake-to-bonus ratio when claiming.

Few other bookmakers can come close to this level, with it offering a perfect opportunity for any new players who want to get an experience of betting on horse racing without needing to use their own funds.

Sky Bet hits this niche perfectly, offering an alternative for players, with a large set of free bets for them to play with on Cheltenham.

The fact that the free bets also come with lengthy expiry date is also supremely handy, as if players can find too much to take their fancy on Day 1, then they can spend them on any of the other upcoming days of Cheltenham.

For those looking to try their hand for the first time, or experienced players just wanting excellent value look no further than the Sky Bet Cheltenham offer.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

13:30 Supreme Novices' Hurdle (2m½f)

The Mullins stables look to be starting off strong at the festival with a win, something they have almost rigged, with six of the 12 in this race being their horses.

Nevertheless three horse lead the betting, with these being: Mystical Power @11/4, Tullyhill @3/1 and Slade Steel @4/1.

All three hail from across the Irish Sea, but our pick is Slade Steel ridden by the queen of Cheltenham herself Rachel Blackmore, as we all know what she can do here.

2.10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (2m)

The Arkle is splitting fans and punters alike, with many seeing Gaelic Warrior as the strongest of the pack, with odds of 2/1. However there is speculation about his ability to run anti-clockwise, such that the door could be opened for our experts favourites Hunters Yarn @13/2.

2.50 - Ultima Handicap Chase (3m1f)

The 2:50 race holds the mantle of having the biggest field of the day with nearly 23 horses running. As such picking one out of this could be tough and E/W bets for places could be the way to go. With this in mind we are looking at Monbeg Genius @12/1, with a proven ability to place.

3.30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (2m½f)

Our most important race of the day, The Champions Hurdle, already looks tied up, with the Mullins horse State Man the strongest favourite on the day, at 2/5.

No one looks capable of coming close to their phenomenal horse, and as such punters are better off looking at the place betting in this one.

We have our eyes on Iberico Lord @10/1, with a decent set of places in him, as well as being ridden by the wiley campaigner Nico de Boinville.

4.10 - Mares' Hurdle (2m4f)

The Mares Hurdle is another race that looks tied up before it has even begun. With Lossiemouth, out of the Mullins stable again, firm favourite at 4/5. Marie’s Rock is the one we have our eye on and at 14/1 could have some serious value in her.

4.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2m½f)

The Boodles is going to go off with a bang that is for certain, as the 20 strong field go hard for the two mile and half furlong race. Milan Tino is a soft favourite at the moment, at 6/1, but could break the Irish stranglehold on the winnings, with it hailing from France.

5.30 - National Hunt Challenge Cup (3m6f)

The final race of the day looks set to be a muddy one, as the rain has hammered down, and the track gets churned up, possibly setting us up for an upset. Embassy Gardens leads the betting @7/4 with Corbetts Cross, our experts pick, hovering just behind @5/2.

All odds in this article are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.