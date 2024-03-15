Cheltenham 2024 Day 4 Tips: Expert Advice for Friday's Races

Our horse racing expert offers up his best Cheltenham 2024 Day 4 tips ahead of The Festival's final afternoon of action.

Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Gold Cup day is upon us and whilst Cheltenham may be winding down, the racing certainly shows no signs of slowing. The Gold Cup may be the premier race, but it is joined by six more fantastic jousts, befitting the final day.

1.30 – Majborough @ 5/2 with bet365

2.10 – King Of Kingsfield @ 4/1 with bet365

2.50 – Gidleigh Park @ 6/1 with bet365

3.30 – Galopin Des Champs @ 11/10 with bet365

4.10 – Premier Magic @ 6/1 with bet365

4.50 – Riviere D'etel @ 20/1 with bet365

5.30 – What's Up Darling @ 14/1 with bet365

Cheltenham Day 4 Tips Analysis

JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m1f) - 13:30

Majborough @ 5/2 with bet365

The 11th-hour defection of ante-post favourite Sir Gino has left this race wide open, bar the fact that Willie Mullins runs seven of the remaining 13 contenders in his quest for a fourth win in five years.

Kargese and Storm Heart were first and second in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at last month's Dublin Racing Festival, leading a one-two-three for Mullins ahead of Majborough.

Majborough has a lofty reputation and that was a good first run after arriving from France so he might turn the tables this time.

County Handicap Hurdle (2m1f) - 14:10

King Of Kingsfield @ 4/1 with bet365

Gordon Elliott's horses have been running well all week and King Of Kingsfield could be a blot on the handicap off 140.

He won a Leopardstown maiden at Christmas and his proximity to Slade Steel and Ballyburn either side of that takes the eye. Both of those rivals have impressively won Grade 1 races at Cheltenham this week.

Gary Moore is adept at having one ready for the Festival and Hansard has scope to improve in what should be a strongly run race, just the sort of thing the keen-going sort will want after a break. He has each-way prospects.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (3m) - 14:50

Gidleigh Park @ 6/1 with bet365

This is another contest in which Willie Mullins is heavily armed. Readin Tommy Wrong and High Class Hero are unbeaten over timber, while Dancing City won a 2m6f Dublin Racing Festival Grade 1 last month. They are all players.

Gidleigh Park represents Harry Fry, who won this with Unowhatimeanharry in 2016, and he showed a fine attitude when scoring at Cheltenham on Trials Day in January to take his record under Rules to 4-4. He's exciting and promises more now he is tackling a longer trip. He might be a rare British-based Grade 1 winner this week.

Gold Cup (3m2½f) - 15:30

Galopin Des Champs @ 11/10 with bet365

Galopin De Champs was a really emphatic winner of this race a year ago, despite things not going perfectly early on. He took a couple of body blows from Fastorslow either side of his summer break but roared back to form in the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup.

He is the heavyweight champ in this division and can land a knockout punch on the pretenders.

Gerri Colombe, Corach Rambler, L'Homme Presse, Hewick and last year's second Bravemansgame can scrap it out in behind for the minor placings.

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (3m2½f) - 16:10

Premier Magic @ 6/1 with bet365

There is a smaller field for this race than usual and last year's leading protagonists Premier Magic and Its On The Line join Ferns Lock as likely sorts. Premier Magic was 66/1 last year but there was no fluke about his win and nothing he has done since, including two recent point-to-point wins, suggests he won't go close again. He looks the best value of the front three.

A win for popular veterans Billaway and Samcro or teenager Shantou Flyer – running in this for the fourth time at 14 – would bring the house down.

Liberthine Mares' Chase (2m4½f) - 16:50

Riviere D'etel @ 20/1 with bet365

Dinoblue has the best form and is the one to beat but there are doubts about her stamina for this trip. Stablemate Allegorie De Vassy looked sure to win last year only for Impervious to show real class and get the best of her.

Riviere D'etel jumps to the right at times but was going well when a really unlucky faller three out in this race last year. Her form since is good, including a New Year's Day win over Allegorie De Vassy, and she looks overpriced for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m4f) - 17:30

What's Up Darling @ 14/1 with bet365

What’s Up Darling can give Gordon Elliott a third win in this contest. Like stablemate Better Days Ahead, his form has been advertised this week, with Lantry Lady running a cracker in the Mares' Hurdle.

If he emulates her by improving when going up in trip, then a mark of 137 may not prevent a win in the Festival finale for the Gigginstown House challenger.