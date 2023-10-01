Chelsea W vs Tottenham W Predictions and Betting Tips: Defending WSL Champions Backed

Our women's football betting expert offers his Chelsea W vs Tottenham W predictions and betting tips as the Women's Super League season gets underway.

Chelsea won their fourth Women's Super League title on the spin last season and are fancied to make it five this campaign, which they begin with a home clash against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea W vs Tottenham W Betting Tips

Chelsea to win both halves @ 6/5 with bet365

Chelsea to win 3-0 @ 13/2 with bet365

Sam Kerr to score first @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs were underwhelming last term, finishing ninth in the WSL standings and a comfortable win is expected for Emma Hayes's team this weekend.

Straightforward win expected for hosts at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea capitalised on testing seasons for Manchester City and injury-hit Arsenal to win the WSL title last season, winning 19 of their 22 league assignments.

Marc Skinner's Manchester United defied the odds to push Chelsea close, falling short by just two points and having also clashed with the Blues in the Women's FA Cup final.

But Hayes's side came out on top again to secure a domestic double and they are expected to go the distance for a fifth time on the spin this season.

Whether or not they should be so short in the outright betting is up for debate but it is hard to see past anything but a routine win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Chelsea won both matches with Tottenham by an aggregate scoreline of 6-2 in the WSL last season, easing to a 3-0 win in the corresponding fixture at Stamford Bridge last November.

They scored 66 goals in 22 matches on their way to the WSL title last season and are worth a bet to win both halves against their London rivals at 6/5.

Chelsea W vs Tottenham W Tip 1: Chelsea to win both halves @ 6/5 with bet365

Blues should shut out London rivals

Keeping with the theme of a comfortable Chelsea win, 3-0 could represent a decent correct-score pick at 13/2.

While Chelsea were excellent going forward last season, their imperious defence also played a key role in their title success.

In 22 WSL matches, Chelsea shipped only 15 goals last term and they won by a 3-0 scoreline in the corresponding fixture last November.

Tottenham were one of the more prolific sides in the table's lower echelons but still managed only 31 goals in 22 games and look likely to draw a blank.

Chelsea W vs Tottenham W Tip 2: Chelsea to win 3-0 @ 13/2 with bet365

Prolific Kerr should not take long to make her mark

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr's Women's World Cup involvement for Australia was more limited than she would have liked over the summer but despite her injury, she still netted in the nation's first ever semi-final appearance in the tournament.

It was a reminder that Kerr, who also bagged the decisive goal in Chelsea's Women's FA Cup final win, is a player for the big occasion and she can make her mark on the opening weekend of the WSL.

Kerr scored the first goal in the corresponding fixture with Tottenham last season and looks a decent bet at 5/2 to open the scoring this weekend.

Chelsea W vs Tottenham W Tip 3: Sam Kerr to score first @ 5/2 with bet365