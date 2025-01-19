Check out our football expert’s Chelsea vs Wolves predictions and betting tips, prior to Monday’s 20:00 Premier League clash (20/1/2025).

Chelsea’s hopes of a first Premier League title since 2017 are beginning to fade away but the Blues should have enough to stop the rot when an out-of-form Wolves head to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Chelsea vs Wolves Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Matheus Cunha anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Emmanuel Agbadou to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Back Blues to edge thriller

Tuesday’s frustrating 2-2 draw with Bournemouth means Chelsea have now gone five Premier League games without a win, with their title hopes diminishing as a result.

Poor finishing was to blame for those dropped points against the Cherries - the Blues won the expected 2.5-1.2 - and they are unlikely to be as wasteful against Wolves, whose new manager bounce has quickly disappeared.

Wanderers won their first two games under Vitor Pereira, but their last two Premier League matches have seen them beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest and Newcastle - sides who entered the weekend on a similar points tally as Chelsea.

While the Blues are fancied to secure all three points, they have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight league matches, suggesting Wolves could net in defeat at Stamford Bridge.

These sides played out a 6-2 thriller in August’s reverse fixture and another spectacle could be in store in the capital.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365

Cunha can shine for the Old Gold

With Wolves fancied to get on the scoresheet in London, it could pay to back their star man Matheus Cunha to provide the rare bit of joy they may achieve at the Bridge.

The Brazilian has netted 10 of Wolves’ 31 Premier League goals this term and has been the shining light in a difficult season for the Old Gold, with rumours of a move to Arsenal circulating as a result.

Cunha has scored three goals in his last five matches and, having netted in the reverse fixture, looks a big price to bag against a shaky Chelsea defence on Monday.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 2: Matheus Cunha anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

New boy bound for another booking

New Wolves signing Emmanuel Agbadou endured a difficult Premier League debut against Newcastle, playing several wayward passes and being partly at fault for the Magpies’ third goal, and things are unlikely to get easier against Chelsea.

The Ivorian should line up on the left of Wolves’ back three again, meaning he will have to keep tabs on Cole Palmer, who tends to drift to that flank, as well as the Blues’ right-winger, be that Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto or Jadon Sancho.

Agbadou picked up three yellow cards in his final seven Reims appearances before making the move to Molineux and, after being booked against Newcastle, he rates a solid card candidate again.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 3: Emmanuel Agbadou to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365