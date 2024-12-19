Our football expert offers his Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers predictions and betting tips, before Thursday's 20:00 Conference League match (19/12/2024).

The Blues are leading the way in the Conference League and while the Irish side are unbeaten after five games, they could find this step up in quality too much.

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Goals to flow at the Bridge

Chelsea host Airtricity Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening and the goals should flow as two of the three unbeaten sides in the Conference League go head-to-head.

The Blues top the standings with five wins from five and will advance directly into the last-16 irrespective of what happens on Thursday night.

Rovers, sixth with three wins and two draws, realistically may need to win this game to hold onto their place in the top eight.

Stephen Bradley and his side won't mind that, however, as they will take part in the play-off round and become the first Irish side to play at that stage of a European competition, having exceeded expectations up to this point.

Facing the likes of Larne, TNS and Borac Banja Luka has been kind to the Dubliners; that has to be pointed out. They've only conceded four times so far, but face a much more daunting challenge now.

Chelsea have scored 21 goals in the Conference League up to this point, with 12 of them coming in two games at Stamford Bridge.

This will be a second-string Chelsea line-up, but the Blues’ fringe players haven't spurned chances to impress so far in this competition.

Over 4.5 goals has been a winning bet in three of Chelsea's five games in the competition, while the other two fell just one goal short. Goals looks the best play in this one, with the home side predictably short at 1/14 to win.

Nkunku to shine again

Christopher Nkunku remains very much on the periphery at Chelsea. He has only managed 293 minutes in his 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring twice.

It's a different story in the knockout competitions however, with 10 goals scored in eight appearances in the Conference League and the Carabao Cup.

He didn't travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana on matchday four, but has started both home games and should get the nod again now. He can help himself to a brace in a game where the hosts are sure to create lots of chances.

Kenny can fire off some shots

Another player flying in Europe is Shamrock Rovers' forward Johnny Kenny.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his second year on loan at Tallaght Stadium and admits he is dreaming of returning to Celtic in the New Year and trying to break into Brendan Rodgers' plans.

His brace in the Conference League win over Borac Banja Luka took his 2024 tally up to 20 goals, five of which have come in his last four European starts, enough to leave the Sligo native as joint-top scorer in the Conference League.

It could be a big ask to add to the tally, but Kenny's all-round play has been excellent recently and he could at least get away a couple of shots in London.

