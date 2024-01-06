Chelsea vs Preston Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues set for a third-round cruise against Preston

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Preston betting tips and predictions ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

Chelsea have already made it to the semi-finals of this season’s EFL Cup and they will be hoping to make smooth progress when Preston come to town in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Preston Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Brad Potts to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365

Chelsea set for a power show

Chelsea have managed excellent victories over Tottenham and Brighton this season, and were arguably the better side when drawing with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will take a major step down in class against Championship outfit Preston.

Of course, Chelsea’s Premier League position indicates that there have been some pretty poor performances this term, but the majority of those have come on the road and the Blues have lost only one of their last nine home matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have scored 14 goals over their last six Stamford Bridge contests and it’s hard to see how Preston can stand firm on Saturday.

That said, the Blues have kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 games and if the Lillywhites can contribute to the scoreline that’s only going to boost the chances of the third-round tie going over 3.5 goals.

Chelsea vs Preston Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Palmer can punish Preston defence

Chelsea will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka on Saturday and the key absentee in terms of betting could be Nicolas Jackson’s departure to the AFCON.

Jackson will leave a gap in the number nine position and that could be filled by Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City man has already hit eight goals in a Chelsea shirt, with these strikes coming from a wide position, and the England international will become even more of a threat if he is moved into a central striking role.

Chelsea vs Preston Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Potts could break officials patience

Preston are taking a major step in class against Premier League Chelsea on Saturday and the Lillywhites are likely to be second best when it comes to the control of the ball and possession.

Ryan Lowe’s side had only 37.6 per cent of the game on their recent trip to Swansea, that dropped to 35.8 at Norwich, and it’s hard to think those numbers will increase at Stamford Bridge.

Combative full-back Brad Potts has already been shown eight yellow cards this season, in a Preston side that have received 19 cautions in their last seven matches, and the 29-year-old could draw the attention of referee Thomas Bramall.

Chelsea vs Preston Tip 3: Brad Potts to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365