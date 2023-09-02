Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips as the teams do battle in the Premier League.

Chelsea are attempting to rebound from a disappointing start to their league campaign, as Nottingham Forest makes their bid for survival once more. The two sides will meet at Stamford Bridge, one such that has been an unhappy home for the Blues of late.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Over 4 Cards @4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 Forest Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Raheem Sterling 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea seemed to find their form last time out, albeit against Luton Town, and will be hoping to carry this into their match, so as to impress the fans at the Bridge once more.

Forest have only managed to surmount Sheffield United so far, yet have managed goals in all of their games including against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Battle at the Bridge

These two sides have been engaged in some feisty content over their first few games and this should prove no different as well as the fans at the Bridge playing a major role within this.

Chelsea have surpassed this line in every single game they have played so far, with their contest against Liverpool holding six cards across the 90 minutes.

Forest themselves haven't kept their noses clean either with their last two matches ending in a similar fashion with the ref dishing out five cards in each.

Furthermore, many sides are still struggling to come to terms with the law changes that allow referees to dish out bookings in abundance, for infractions that have in season past been commonplace, such as crowding the referee.

Their recent escapades combined with this should see the ref reaching for his cards often.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Over 4 Cards @4/5 with bet365

Forest aren’t Far Behind

Despite losing two of their first three matches Forest has looked competitive in many games, scoring in all three and keeping the goalies on their toes.

Across their last two matches, they have hit this line, one such against the might of Man Utd.

Morgan Gibbs-White has carried his last season form into this year and striker Taiwo Awoniyi has also performed well, scoring in each of his last three matches.

The whole team can contribute to this line as well and Chelsea have looked suspect at times.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Over 2.5 Forest Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Sterling Hitting his Stride

Raheem Sterling seemed to come into his own last time out against Luton, netting two to help the Blues claim their first victory of the year.

Sterling seemed to find his legs and will want to carry this forward into his performance against the Forresters.

Adding to this is the fact he has attempted more take-ons, with 21, and more drives into the box, with four, than any other player in the league to this point.

This should translate nicely into opportunities in front of the goal from which he can test the keeper.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Sterling 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365