Our betting expert offers his best Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of their 14:00 Premier League clash this Sunday (27/10/24).

Enzo Maresca was pleased on the whole with what his Chelsea side showed at Anfield last weekend despite ultimately giving best to Liverpool, while a much-changed Blues side have since run out 4-1 Conference League winners against Panathinaikos in Greece.

Newcastle and Eddie Howe don't share the luxury of being upbeat in the face of defeat after a timid showing at home to Brighton last weekend left them without a win in four Premier League games.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Chelsea -1 @ 2/1 with Sky Bet

Cole Palmer to score first @ 9/2 with Sky Bet

Lewis Hall to be booked @ 11/4 with Sky Bet

Bridge too far for travelling Magpies

London has never really been Newcastle's favourite hunting ground. The Toon Army once famously made 29 trips to the capital without a win from 1997-2001.

Things aren't as bad as that any more, but the travelling Magpies haven't beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since May 2012.

In the intervening years, Newcastle have lost 11 of their 13 visits to this west London venue in 90 minutes, while they were also beaten in a penalty shootout in the EFL Cup last season.

In running up a sequence of 10 consecutive losses at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle were beaten by more than a single-goal margin seven times and, on current form, that outcome is worth backing again.

After eight rounds of Premier League games, Howe's side have scored only eight goals, while they have fired blanks in recent outings against Everton and Brighton.

Chelsea, for their part, entered the weekend trailing only champions Manchester City and Tottenham in the goal-scoring charts, with the Blues finding the net 17 times in eight games. Add in three games in the EFL Cup and Conference League and they've scored another 13 goals.

Newcastle are struggling right now and Stamford Bridge is not a venue likely to offer them solace.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 1: Chelsea -1 @ 2/1 with Sky Bet

Fresh Palmer can break through

Cole Palmer was spared the trip to Greece in midweek as Maresca hasn't even named the England international in his squad for the Conference League group phase.

The 22-year-old was the breakout star in the division last season, scoring 22 times after his move from Manchester City.

This time around, Palmer has six in the league, aided heavily by the four he grabbed in the first half of September's win over Brighton here.

He was also on target here last season in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Newcastle in March and he's value to break the deadlock at the Bridge as he's also on penalty duty.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 2: Cole Palmer to score first @ 9/2 with Sky Bet

Occasion may get to Hall

Talented full-back Lewis Hall is enjoying a run in the Newcastle starting XI with Kieran Trippier sidelined. The 20-year-old has started six of the eight league games so far and has come off the bench in the other two.

He's rapidly closing in on a suspension, with four Premier League bookings and another for England's U21s in this month's win over Ukraine.

That caution at the Vitality Stadium is part of a three-game streak in which Hall has been booked in games he has started for club and country.

Hall came up through the ranks at Chelsea before switching to Newcastle last summer in a big-money move.

He'll get some treatment from the Blues fans and will have Palmer, Noni Madueke and possibly Reece James raiding down his side, so he's a prime booking candidate again.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Bet 3: Lewis Hall to be booked @ 11/4 with Sky Bet