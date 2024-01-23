Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Goalscorer in EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Chelsea vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips ahead of their Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday.

Chelsea host Middlesbrough on Tuesday night looking to recover from a 1-0 loss at the Riverside in the first leg.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

The Championship side head south for this semi-final second leg hoping to hold onto their lead but, with their scoring record considered, they aren’t likely to settle for that slender advantage.

Middlesbrough can cause problems

Middlesbrough head to Stamford Bridge with a lead, but they’ve also got a fantastic away record behind them. Michael Carrick’s side were on the road in each of their first five ties in this competition and they scored at least twice in each of those matches.

Carrick’s side work hard on the road, as they head into this one having scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 trips. While the visitors struggle for clean sheets, their clinical finishing on their travels makes them a threat at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have kept three clean sheets across their last 14 and they’ve struggled to impress all season, so Middlesbrough’s scoring streak should continue.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

Tough time for Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is in a tricky position heading into Tuesday’s semi-final. The midfielder does a lot of grunt work in the Blues’ midfield, which sees him pick up plenty of fouls and bookings.

Gallagher tends to be most exposed when the Blues play at home, with five of his six bookings coming at the Bridge this term. He picked up a card against Newcastle in the last round of this competition, whilst he’s been carded in four of his last five home appearances.

January is also a tough month for Gallagher as he continues to be linked with a move away. The Blues board seem happy to sell him, despite his importance to his side.

Given that pressure amidst a high-octane semi-final where Chelsea face elimination by an EFL side, there’s a lot on Gallagher’s shoulders here. That could translate to another booking and he’s great value to see a yellow card.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Rogers can continue fine scoring run

A big part of Middlesbrough’s incredible run is Morgan Rogers’ scoring streak. No player has more Carabao Cup goals than him, as he’s netted four times in this competition. The attacking midfielder has scored in each of the last four rounds, netting away from home on each occasion.

He also heads into this clash in fine form, having set up a goal in three of his last four league games. The midfielder’s runs from deep could trouble an ageing Thiago Silva, making him a great anytime goalscorer option.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Morgan Rogers to score anytime @ 5/1 with bet365