Chelsea vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/8 Goalscorer in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Chelsea vs Luton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League encounter on Friday.

Chelsea, fresh off of their disappointing loss to West Ham last weekend 3-1 now host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge. The Hatter’s will be looking to get off the mark, having lost their first match as Chelsea are hunting for their first win.

Chelsea vs Luton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Blues should put their first victory on the board

Chelsea have come in for some stick since Sunday's 3-1 loss away to West Ham, but there were positives to take out of their performance at the London Stadium and they should have no problems bouncing back with a victory over promoted Luton at Stamford Bridge.

One point from two games is far from the ideal start for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, but his team performed to a decent standard in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool and largely bossed the opening half against West Ham.

Chelsea lost their way in the second half against the Hammers. They found it even tougher after David Moyes's team went down to ten men and were forced to play in an even deeper defensive block.

There is plenty of work ahead for Pochettino as he works out how to get the best from a new-look squad.

But there is talent in the Chelsea ranks and the visit of Luton looks an ideal opportunity to build confidence.

Luton are operating with the lowest budget in the division and they got off to a poor start with a 4-1 defeat at Brighton.

Ongoing ground improvement work at Kenilworth Road led to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled fixture at home to Burnley and resulted in Rob Edwards' side having to take a 13-day break between their first and second games.

Edwards has done his best to bolster the Hatters squad but there is very little top-flight experience among the group and a lack of nous and knowhow could contribute to a high-scoring loss in west London.

Lively Luton can find the net

The positive aspect from Luton's loss to Brighton was that they looked a threat in the opposition box.

Luton were largely starved of possession but they forced seven corners and looked dangerous whenever they delivered quality crosses into the Seagulls’ penalty area.

The Hatters' front two of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo were a handful with their athleticism and physicality and Morris got off the mark for the season with a well-taken penalty.

Based on the early evidence, Luton should score a few goals and they look capable of causing Chelsea problems.

Chelsea conceded three goals against West Ham despite not having to do a great deal of defending and they may have to wait a little longer for their first clean sheet.

Slick Sterling could hurt the Hatters

Raheem Sterling produced a livewire performance against West Ham and could get himself on the scoresheet against Luton.

Chelsea's best moment at the London Stadium was provided by Carney Chukwuemeka, who confidently struck his first goal for the club.

However, Chukwuemeka is expected to miss the Luton game through injury and his absence makes it all the more important for Sterling to rise to the occasion.

Sterling carries a lot of responsibility as one of the few senior players in the Blues squad but he seemed to relish the challenge against West Ham and is playing with the desire to cause Luton a lot of problems.

