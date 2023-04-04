Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Our betting expert offers up his best Chelsea vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions, as the Blues take on the Reds at Stamford Bridge today.

The Blues opted to call time on Potter's tumultuous seven-month spell in charge of the club

following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, a result that leaves them sitting in the bottom

half of the standings.

Liverpool are not faring much better, with Jurgen Klopp's side having lost back-to-back league

matches against Bournemouth and Manchester City, a sequence that means they are also off the

pace in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.

Read our expert's guide to the UK's best betting sites

Get the lowdown on the best free bets and betting offers

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

1. Full Time Result: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

2. Joao Felix to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

3. Fabinho to receive yellow card @ 11/5 with bet365

Share of the spoils for struggling heavyweights

After months of speculation, Chelsea finally opted to part ways with manager Potter over the

weekend, with Bruno Saltor taking over on an interim basis.

Bruno will be hoping to enjoy some sort of new-manager bounce on Tuesday, but Chelsea have only

won one of their last five league fixtures at Stamford Bridge and that sole success was a nervy 1-0

victory over relegation-threatened Leeds.

That should give visitors Liverpool some hope as they make the journey south to west London, but

the Reds have been poor travellers this season, winning just three and losing eight of their 14 away

league matches to date - a record that has seen them accumulate fewer points on the road than

bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Given the struggles of both sides, a point may not be a bad result for either, with draws having been

a theme of recent meetings between the pair, with each of the last five encounters having finished

all-square, although two of those games ended in Liverpool triumphing on penalties in the finals of

both the EFL and FA Cups last season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet 1: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Felix a rare bright spark for Chelsea

There has been plenty of upheaval at Chelsea over the past 12 months, but one player that has

caught the eye since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window is

Joao Felix.

The Portugal star may have only netted twice since joining the club, but one of those strikes did

come in the home draw with Everton in the middle of March, while he also notched for his country

during the recent international break.

All eight of Felix's Premier League appearances to date have come from the start, which is no mean

feat in a team that is constantly being rotated.

Should the 23-year-old keep his place in the starting XI on Tuesday night then he is surely Chelsea's

prime candidate to get on the scoresheet.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet 2: Joao Felix to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Fabinho no stranger to yellow cards

In the eyes of Klopp, only four Liverpool players emerged with any credit following Saturday's 4-1

defeat to Man City - Jordan Henderson, Alisson, Cody Gakpo and Fabinho.

The latter of that quartet has started Liverpool's last three league fixtures and he will hope to retain

his place in the XI at Stamford Bridge, which could raise the prospect of him picking up a yellow card.

Fabinho has been booked more times than any other Liverpool player in the Premier League this

season (six), with four of those cautions coming across his last six appearances in the competition.

In a match where winning the midfield battle could prove imperative, do not be surprised if Fabinho

once again finds his way into the referee's notebook.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet 2: Fabinho to receive yellow card @ 11/5 with bet365

Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.