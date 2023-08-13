Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds should pass Stamford Bridge test

Our football betting expert brings you his Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, with 4/1 Reds booking tipped in Premier League clash.

Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League as Chelsea manager and the former Southampton and Spurs boss faces a tough opening fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

Both clubs had disappointing seasons in 2022/23 with Chelsea finishing 12th and Liverpool missing out on Champions League qualification despite a strong finish to the campaign, but the Reds have made some exciting signings this summer.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Curtis Jones to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365

Liverpool can kick on after strong finish to 2022/23 campaign

Liverpool won seven and drew two of their final nine Premier League matches in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals on their last four away trips, and they can pick up where they left off in their opening fixture at Chelsea.

Midfield was an area of weakness for the Reds last term but they have rectified that with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and they are closing in on long-term Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The Blues had a dismal league campaign last season, scoring just 38 goals in 38 games and winning only one of their 20 matches against top-half teams.

Pochettino's chances of making a flying start in his new job have been hit by pre-season injuries to star signing Christopher Nkunku and defender Wesley Fofana so Liverpool are worth backing to take three points in west London.

Blues may struggle to rediscover scoring touch

One statistic to note about Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge is that the last four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool have all ended 0-0.

The 2021/22 EFL Cup and FA Cup finals were both goalless affairs with Liverpool winning on penalties, while last term's league fixtures also failed to produce a single goal.

Chelsea's top league scorer last term, with just seven goals, was Kai Havertz, who has since joined Arsenal, while the absence of Nkunku, who was prolific for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, is a major blow to the hosts.

Seven of Liverpool's 19 league wins last term were by a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline so under 2.5 goals is a big runner when the Blues host the Reds on Sunday.

Defensive role means Jones is a yellow-card candidate

Liverpool have agreed a British record fee with Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Caicedo but youngster Curtis Jones may have a big role to play in the middle of the park on Sunday.

Jones finished last season well and impressed for England during their European Under-21 Championship triumph in the summer so he could line up at the base of the Liverpool midfield with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ahead of him.

He can expect a tough battle with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher and the Reds man looks a decent price to be shown a yellow card at the Bridge.

