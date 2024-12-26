Check out our football expert’s Chelsea vs Fulham predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (26/12/2024).

Chelsea have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season and have defied expectations to be part of the title race. However, they face a tough test on Boxing Day as they host their London rivals Fulham.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @ 21/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Calvin Bassey to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Stalemate may be on the cards

Both Chelsea and Fulham were held to goalless draws in their last Premier League matches and the pair could have to settle for another share of the spoils on Boxing Day.

No team in the top flight has drawn more games than the Cottagers’ total of seven and they have held Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool to stalemates this season.

They face a Chelsea team that have been impressive this term but looked short on ideas against Everton last time out and may find the pressure of the title race getting to them after Liverpool’s impressive start to the campaign.

Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe are likely to feature for the Cottagers after returning from suspension and injury respectively and could provide the creative spark that they were missing in Sunday's goalless draw against Southampton.

A shock 4-1 defeat to Wolves is the only time Fulham have lost in their last nine games and they could produce another good performance to hold their rivals to a draw.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 1: Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Palmer to star once more

Cole Palmer has been consistently one of the best players in the Premier League over the last season and a half and he has already netted 11 league goals this season.

The England international is also Chelsea’s penalty taker and looks a leading contender to find the net in this derby dust-up.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 2: Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @ 21/20 with bet365

Bassey could fall foul of the referee

One of Fulham’s most solid signings in recent years has been defender Calvin Bassey, who has shored up the Cottagers defensively since arriving from Ajax.

However, the former Rangers man can play on the edge at times and has been booked five times already in the league this season.

Side with Bassey to pick up another card in this rivalry against what is a high-class Chelsea attack.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 3: Calvin Bassey to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365