Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 tip in all-London Premier League showdown

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Fulham betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League showdown on Saturday.

There is a tasty west London derby taking place when Chelsea host neighbours Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as there looks to be a surprise in store.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham draw not bet @ 11/4 with bet365

Over 4.5 cards @ 4/6 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Chelsea could be left feeling blue

Chelsea are proving wildly inconsistent and, although the Blues have the potential to blow their opponents away, they are failing to back up their infrequent good performances.

Chelsea were beaten by Championship side Middlesbrough in the opening leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in midweek and that made it only five wins in 12 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

The loss at the Riverside was a fifth defeat for the Blues in their last six away games and, while Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, their travel troubles could resurface on home turf.

Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Romeo Lavia are all out injured and, with concerns over the fitness of Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku too, their long list of absentees are certainly not helping their cause.

Fulham have shown enough this season to suggest that they are overpriced at 11-4 on the draw-no-bet market.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 1: Fulham draw not bet @ 11/4 with bet365

Battle at the Bridge should throw up cards

There have been 17 yellow cards and one red shown across the last three meetings between Chelsea and Fulham and this should prove another spicy London derby.

The Cottagers have developed into a pretty combative side under Marco Silva and Fulham have received ten cautions and one dismissal in their last four Premier League games. Backing over 4.5 cards looks well worth a punt in what could be a battle at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards @ 4/6 with bet365

Expect goals in west London

Fulham have seen eight of their last nine Premier League matches go over 2.5 goals with the one game that didn’t bust that line finishing 2-0.

Goalscoring was considered a concern for Fulham this season, but Raul Jimenez has hit five league strikes this season and proved an excellent focal point for Silva’s side.

Willian, Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid have contributed plenty of attacking threat from midfield positions and the Cottagers should get a fair chunk of opportunities to hit the target in what is likely to be a high-tempo and end-to-end derby contest.

There have been 41 goals in Chelsea’s last ten Premier League matches and, with the Blues able to call upon the attacking talents of Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, backing over 2.5 goals has to be the play in west London.

Chelsea vs Fulham Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 6/10 with bet365