Chelsea vs Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Winner tipped in pre-season friendly

Our football expert brings you his Chelsea vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips with the bookies seriously undervaluing a likely Dortmund outcome

Chelsea appear to be the last English side remaining in the US for pre-season friendlies with virtually all having returned, or headed elsewhere, ahead of the season starting in two weeks time. Their next opponent, Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Over 1 Dortmund Goals @11/8 with bet365

Borussia Dortmund to Win @15/8 with bet365

2nd Half with Most Goals @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both of these clubs will boast a good set of fans for this man with the USMNT star Chritian Pulisic having played for both sides, even if he failed to star in the Premier League.

Soldier Field in Chicago, normally the home of the NFL side the Chicago Bears will now play host to two of Europe's premier sides, the Blues and the Yellow Wall.

Destructive Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund seem woefully under rated by the bookmakers for this line, especially considering their previous performances in the friendlies, especially those in the US and those against English teams.

In their last five matches, all of these friendlies, they have scored 21 goals and netted an average of 4.2 per game.

This not to mention the three they scored against, another English side, Manchester United. Dortmund have proved their goal scoring potential over these games and with odds of well over evens, for just two goals for them, this seems ludicrous to pass up.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Tip 1: Over 1 Goal for Dortmund @11/8

Winning for the Yellow Wall

Dortmund are famously one of the world’s best supported clubs, affectionately nicknamed the ‘Yellow Wall’ due to the sea of fans in yellow kits that normally pack the stands behind a goal.

It would appear these fans have followed them around the world and have helped them win all five of their last matches.

Chelsea meanwhile have struggled to beat any top class opposition in this pre-season block of games. Yes they dismissed the newly promoted League 2 side Wrexham 5-0 but only narrowly defeated Brighton 4-3 in a tense game.

All this does is point to their inability to hold up to high class opposition and proper scrutiny, like Dortmund. Their only challenging game so far has come against Newcastle United, that they ended up drawing 1-1.

The bookies may favour the Blues but punters should seriously look into Dortmund, especially considering the price one can get.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Tip 2: Dortmund to Win @15/8

2nd Half Merchants

Both sides across their friendlies have had a penchant for scoring in the second half of the match.

Chelsea have scored exactly half of their goals in the second half, something that is to be expected, netting 6 of 12 in the latter period of the game.

Borussia Dortmund however act as the linchpin in this bet. This is because 13 of their 21 goals across their five friendly matches have come in the second half.

This is well above the average and demonstrates their potential for going well in the second period of the match. Be this because of substitutions, tactics change or more who knows, but Dortmund live a second half goal.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Tip 3: 2nd Half with Most Goals @1/1 with bet365