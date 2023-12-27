Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Draw a decent option in London derby

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s inconsistency was again apparent as they failed to perform at Wolves on Sunday and they return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to host another tricky opponent, Crystal Palace.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

A penalty in the match @ 7/4 with bet365

Jordan Ayew to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Eagles’ last outing resulted in a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and, having also held Manchester City in recent weeks, they again look set to prove an awkward opposition for their inconsistent hosts.

Awkward Eagles can hold inconsistent hosts

Sat 15th, Palace currently find themselves closer to the bottom three than they would like, but they are the type of side who will fancy themselves to pick up a timely result against a more illustrious rival.

Roy Hodgson’s future beyond the summer remains uncertain due to doubts over his style of play, but draws against City, a game in which his team came from 2-0 down and Brighton, show he can still set the Eagles up to frustrate opponents.

Frustration has been a buzzword around Chelsea this season, with them 11th in the table and Mauricio Pochettino still looking to harness the potential of his new-look young squad.

There were good signs in the 2-0 league win over Sheffield United and the EFL Cup penalty shootout success against Newcastle, but the Blues were poor at Molineux and will be without both Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling on Wednesday due to suspension.

It might be another tough evening for the Stamford Bridge crowd, with Palace looking good to add to their joint-league high of six draws.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Penalty potential

While neither side’s attack is fully firing, it is not for a lack of trying and both forward units have a common attribute: pace.

With the games coming thick and fast, defenders are not as sharp as they might be and that could lead to a spot-kick being awarded.

No team has won more penalties than Chelsea’s six, while Palace were successful from the spot against City and before that against Liverpool.

Four penalties have been netted in the last five league games at Stamford Bridge and another spot-kick to be awarded is something for punters to look out for.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: A penalty in the match @ 7/4 with bet365

Ayew a card candidate

Jordan Ayew has become familiar with referees in London derbies this season, receiving cards against Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham.

The Ghanaian was also controversially sent off for two yellows in the defeat to Liverpool and is no stranger to the official’s notebook.

A talented yet frustrating player, Ayew has often responded to making an error by bringing an opponent down and could pay the price again.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Jordan Ayew to be booked @ 12/5 with bet36