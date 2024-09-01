Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea Cleaning Up at the Bridge

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s 13:30 Premier League kickoff.

Crystal Palace may feel hard done to, as they embark on their third London derby in as many weeks. Derbies always prove tough and as such, they are presently pointless, something that looks set to get worse on the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, almost naturally, lost their opener to Manchester City, but bounced back well, putting six past Wolves last time out. Their firepower came to the forefront here and will be used to put paid to the Eagles this Sunday.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Chelsea Claiming Victory

Chelsea look set to earn their first home victory of the Premier League season this weekend, yet they look unlikely to emerge from this one unscathed.

Stamford Bridge has not been kind to Palace of late, as they have lost all of their last eight trips here. In fact, the Blues prove dominant in the head-to-head form, having won 14 straight now.

The Eagles have lost all their games in the league to this point and look unlikely to be able to seriously challenge, particularly not on the road.

However, this shouldn't stop them from being able to get on the scoresheet, as they have looked threatening of late.

Scoring against Brentford, hitting the bar amongst a slew of chances against West Ham, and putting four past Norwich shows their ability in front of goal, not to mention bagging in both their matches against the Blues last term.

A nye on a seven-year losing streak is a hard thing to snap, and one Chelsea should be able to rely upon for a victory, but it won’t be enough to keep a clean sheet in this one.

Miserly Maresca Ball

Enzo Maresca has taken the reins at Chelsea, and his style of football already seems to be clear, one of quick, clean football, but not one that promotes tonnes of shots from his players.

Yes, they did manage to put six past Wolves, but this seemed a combination of shoddy defending and some wonderfully placed strikes.

So much so that Chelsea have yet to have a game with more than 12 shots in, as recognised by Opta.

There is nothing wrong with holding the ball until an ample time to take a shot presents itself, City being famed for this, but it does lead to the shooting rate of a side being low.

As such we are taking the under in this one, as Chelsea have not even gotten close to 16 in any of their matches to this point.

Sticking with the Theme

Continuing on with the idea that Chelsea are seeing a lower-than-normal set of shots per game, we are seeing that Palace may be able to outshoot them in this one.

So far when looking week by week, the Eagles have had more shots than Chelsea every single time.

The Blues were even outshot, at Stamford Bridge, by the Swiss side Servette. If their Conference League qualifying opponent can do this to them, think what a Premier League side like Palace will be able to do.

Oliver Glasner’s side will be desperate to get their first points of the term, and whilst this may be beyond their reach it will not be for a lack of trying, or shooting.

