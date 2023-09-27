Our betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, with an exciting second half expected at Stamford Bridge today.

Chelsea have a tricky test as they welcome an in-form Brighton side to Stamford Bridge, with the Seagulls expected to punish the Blues when they meet tonight.

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 1 Brighton Goal @1/1 with bet365

Under 10 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Brighton Banging in the Goals

The Seagulls, despite losing some stars to bigger clubs, seem to have been able to carry their success of last season through to this year given they've been performing admirably in the league.

With this has come a slew of goalscoring, with the Seagulls averaging three goals-a-game in all competitions this term.

They have also scored at least one in every single game they have played, including sliding three past an impressive Newcastle side, one whom Chelsea are nowhere near to matching.

Brighton only needs to score two to satisfy this line and against a Blues side beses by major injuries, this should be more than doable.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 1: Over 1 Brighton Goal @1/1 with bet365

Cornerless match

Neither of these two sides has been spectacular at earning corners from their opponents and all signs seem to point to a sincere lack of these in this upcoming match.

Chelsea haven't been superb in this regard, averaging a mere 5.5 corners per game, but only succeeding in gaining this in half of their games.

Brighton however are the linchpin, only managing a lowly 2 corners per game when playing away from home. This is worth noting especially considering both of their two away games so far have been 3-1 and 4-1 blowouts of Manchester United and Wolves respectively.

There is likely to be some squad rotation, at least on Brighton’s part, whom we assume will hold much of the attacking play given they've a game at the weekend, as well as the fact they're coming off a Europa League midweek match.

All signs seem to be pointing towards a low corner line, and with this line currently sitting at 10, this bet is one we definitely recommend backing tonight.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 2: Under 10 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Mixed Bag in the Second Half

Chelsea have done much of their conceding in the second period of matches, allowing four of their six goals to occur here.

Brighton on the other hand has been absolutely indomitable in this period, scoring 13 of their 17 goals in the second half, and will no doubt continue in this vein as the year progresses.

This could be made even more likely if the Seagulls decide to rest some core talent, but then bring them on towards the end of the match to secure the win.

Cup matches often end up going to the last and this could be no different.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 3: Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @ 20/21 with bet365