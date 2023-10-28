Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Brentford predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three matches, but they allowed a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal last week and Brentford should head to Stamford Bridge full of confidence after their win over Burnley.

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Brentford win or draw double chance @ 5/4 with bet365

Bryan Mbeumo to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals may be in short supply

Chelsea allowed Arsenal two late goals to claim a point at Stamford Bridge last week, but that 2-2 draw was unusual compared to many of the Blues’ most recent matches.

The Bridge has not seen much entertainment lately and, if you include their 1-0 League Cup win over Brighton, there had been a total of just three goals in Chelsea’s previous three home matches.

Last Saturday’s draw with the Gunners was just Chelsea’s fifth of 17 league games on their own patch in 2023 to feature more than three goals and Brentford’s away matches have not been goal-ridden either.

Eleven of their last 15 road matches have each seen no more than two goals, so it’s a bit surprising to see under 2.5 strikes available at 21/20 for Saturday’s game.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Brentford capable of holding their own

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three matches, but it has been another underwhelming start and they have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

Those victories came in March against Leeds, a team who would go on to be relegated a couple of months later, and against promoted Luton, who were still finding their top-flight feet in August.

Brentford, meanwhile, have shown they can live with the Premier League’s leading lights this season, drawing with table-toppers Tottenham, losing 1-0 at Newcastle to a Callum Wilson penalty and then falling to two injury-time goals in a 2-1 loss at Manchester United.

Thomas Frank’s team also won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in April and they are worth supporting at 5/4 in a double-chance bet, which will oblige should the Bees claim a victory or a draw.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 2: Brentford win or draw double chance @ 5/4 with bet365

Mbeumo can fire for Bees

Brentford claimed their second win of the season when they beat Burnley last week and Bryan Mbeumo was on fire.

The Cameroon forward struck his fifth goal of the campaign and was not afraid to try his luck with six efforts on goal, four of which were on target.

Mbeumo will also have great memories of his last trip to Stamford Bridge, where he scored the second goal in Brentford’s 2-0 victory last season, so he looks worth backing to notch again.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 3: Bryan Mbeumo to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365