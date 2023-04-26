Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Premier League Clash

It has been a season to forget for Chelsea and they welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge bidding to record a first win since beating Leicester at the King Power Stadium in March.

The Blues find themselves 11th in the Premier League table, one place and five points below their visitors Brentford, and Frank Lampard will be hoping for a change in fortunes.

Since Lampard returned to the club as caretaker manager, Chelsea have lost all four of their matches, but Brentford are not in great form either.

The Bees, despite having had a stellar season, are on a six-game winless run in the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

This match could prove crucial to Chelsea's hopes for next year, as they close in on getting Pochettino as their permanent manager, with the players potentially looking to prove their worth to the Argentine ahead of his potential appointment

Brentford striker Ivan Toney could easily increase his goals tally tonight, with the former Peterborough man currently one goal away from achieving a 20-goal Premier League season.

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Ivan Toney to be shown a card @ 7/2 bet365

Goals should be in short supply at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s struggles this season have been exaggerated by their goalscoring woes and another low-scoring clash could be on the cards against Brentford.

Despite some heavy recruitment in the winter transfer window, Chelsea still look a striker short and that is highlighted by the fact that they have scored just 30 goals in 31 league games.

The Blues have scored only once in their last six outings in all competitions, with their last two league games featuring a 1-0 defeat at Wolves and a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton.

Under Lampard, Chelsea have also suffered a pair of 2-0 defeats to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final and Brentford are capable of frustrating them.

There have been two or fewer goals in seven of Chelsea’s last 14 matches and a repeat scenario looks likely against the Bees, who have already won at Manchester City and drawn at Arsenal this season.

Thomas Frank’s men have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight away matches in the Premier League and they are going to be tough nut to crack at Stamford Bridge.

London rivals could be tough to split

It was a goalless draw when these two sides met at the Gtech Community Stadium in October and with defences expected to come to the fore again, a point apiece looks likely.

Brentford are the Premier League’s draw specialists this season with 14 stalemates from their 32 league games, seven of which have come from 16 outings on the road.

Chelsea have been held to draws at home Fulham, Everton and Liverpool since the beginning of February and Brentford have shown their aptitude for playing against the Premier League’s so-called big teams this season.

Toney unlikely to escape the attention of referee

Ivan Toney is Brentford’s leading marksman and took his Premier League tally to 19 in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

However, the 27-year-old has also picked up his fair share of cards and a tenth booking of the season could be coming his way at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are likely to dominate possession so Brentford will be aggressive in their pressing from the front and that could catch out Toney, who is likely to be involved in a physical battle with Chelsea’s centre-backs.

