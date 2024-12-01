Check out our football expert’s Chelsea vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 13:30 Premier League clash (01/12/2024)

Chelsea are third in the Premier League following their 2-1 victory at Leicester last weekend. The Blues’ top-four push has been built upon their incredible depth, having made 10 changes for Thursday’s 2-0 win at Heidenheim. Can that freshness see them edge out Villa?

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Chelsea to win @ 7/10 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans to be booked @ 13/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the bet365 welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Blues catching Villa at the right time

Aston Villa head to Stamford Bridge without a win in seven games following their midweek draw with Juventus. The Villans are facing a stacked fixture list thanks to the expanded Champions League, which seems to be taking a toll on their squad.

They faded towards the end of last season when their fixtures piled up and they found that poor run hard to shake. Having lost their last three away trips, they may struggle to turn things around on Sunday.

This Chelsea side are thriving in the league, sitting third after 12 games. Only the top two have beaten them so far, while they meet a Villa side who have lost all of their clashes with sides above them.

Enzo Maresca’s side have claimed big wins over Newcastle and Brighton within their last four home league games, so they’re a good bet to see off a struggling Villa side.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 7/10 with bet365

Palmer to shine at the Bridge

Chelsea remain incredibly reliant on Cole Palmer and their star man will be one to watch again this weekend.

Palmer tends to do his best work at Stamford Bridge, with five of his seven league goals this term coming at home. Since the start of last season, Palmer has scored 21 goals in 22 home league games, which should worry Villa.

Villa have conceded 11 goals across their six away trips this season and their previous two have seen them struggle to contain Tottenham and Liverpool.

Palmer was unfortunate not to be on the scoresheet at Leicester having recorded 0.89 Expected Goals, so back him to continue his fine record at home.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

High-fouling pair make up 13/2 booking double

Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana has been carded six times already this term and the Frenchman has picked up four of those at home.

The Frenchman faces a real test against Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, so back his three-game stretch without a card to come to an end.

On the other side, Youri Tielemans leads the way for Villa in terms of fouls this season and he has three cautions to his name in the league.

The Belgian was booked against Juve and he faces a Chelsea side who draw plenty of fouls in the middle of the park, so pair Tielemans and Fofana to be booked in a 13/2 double.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans to be booked @ 13/2 with bet365