Our football expert offers his Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 16:30 (10/11/2024).

Chelsea broke into the top four last weekend and they will be looking to cement the position when taking on London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Gunners slump looks set to continue

Chelsea have made a bright start to the season without taking a major scalp, but they can demonstrate their top-four credentials by defeating Arsenal this weekend.

After going through a couple of disappointing seasons, they are starting to punch their weight.

The Blues’ 18-point tally is six more than at the same stage of last term and there is scope for them to get better as head coach Enzo Maresca gets closer to working out his best team.

While Chelsea seem to be making strides forward, Arsenal have gone through a mini slump influenced by the absences of key players.

There was a positive development for them on Wednesday with Martin Odegaard making a substitute appearance in the 1-0 loss away to Inter Milan.

But Odegaard is unlikely to be anywhere near full sharpness until after the international break and a few of his team-mates seem to lack confidence after a sequence of three league games without a victory.

Arsenal competed well at the San Siro, but their losing habit continued and they may have to go through another painful experience in west London.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 9/5 with bet365

Disciplined defences could keep the score down

Four of the last five matches between the teams have generated at least four goals, but the high-scoring trend is unlikely to continue.

Arsenal were the Premier League’s second top scorers last term with 91 goals, but they have been blanked in two of their last three Premier League matches and struggled to create clear cut chances in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss away to Inter.

Chelsea have notched 20 times in 10 Premier League games, but half of those came from the victories away to Wolves (6-2) and at home to Brighton (4-2).

Maresca’s side were involved in a tight 1-1 draw at Manchester United last Sunday and their clash with the Gunners could be a low-scoring affair.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Jackson may thrive in derby atmosphere

Chelsea fans will be looking for their team to get on the front foot and should enjoy watching their central striker, Nicolas Jackson, who is never slow to put pressure on opposition defences.

Jackson has not always been the most clinical finisher, but his Premier League XG (6.06) is only fractionally lower than his goal output (6).

The 23-year-old Senegalese has opened the scoring in four of Chelsea’s league games this season and looks an overpriced 7/1 shot to break the deadlock on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 3: Nicolas Jackson to score the first goal @ 7/1 with bet365