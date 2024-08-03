Chelsea v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to give Chelsea the blues

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea v Manchester City predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly on Saturday night.

The two Premier League giants continue their preparations for the new domestic campaign, with this game on their pre-season tour of the United States taking place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Chelsea v Man City Betting Tips

City can chalk up maiden tour win

Having failed to win any of their pre-season tour games in the US, manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his side head back across the pond with a win before they face rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield on August 10th.

Losing to Celtic and AC Milan in normal time, before a penalty-shootout defeat to Guardiola’s former side Barcelona, it has been a frustrating tour in terms of results for the Premier League champions.

Fine margins have determined the games and there could easily be a scenario that City head into Saturday’s game with Chelsea having beaten all of their three previous opponents in the US.

City have a strong record against Chelsea, with the Cityzens unbeaten in their last nine encounters with the west London outfit in all competitions.

Chelsea have been inconsistent on their tour of the US, with a 2-2 draw against Wrexham, followed by a 4-1 defeat to Celtic, before a 3-0 win over America.

With more first-team players being welcomed back into the fold by Guardiola, City have the quality to come out on top but expect both teams to get on the scoresheet here.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Expect goals in Columbus

The goals have been flying in on this pre-season tour for both City and Chelsea, which bodes well for an entertaining encounter this weekend.

There have been 12 goals scored in Chelsea’s three tour matches so far, while there have been 16 goals in City’s three outings.

With that in mind, it’s not a stretch to envisage there being four or more goals in what should be an end-to-end game on Saturday.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 2: Over 3.5 total goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Grealish looking to impress

After struggling to reach the same heights as his treble-winning season last term, Jack Grealish seems to be a man with a point to prove.

Missing out on England’s Euro 2024 squad hurt Grealish and he will be eager to get back to the top of his game this coming campaign.

Grealish showed glimpses of what he’s capable of by scoring an equaliser against Barcelona last time out and that can give him the confidence to strike again this weekend against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 3: Jack Grealish anytime scorer @ 9/2 with bet365