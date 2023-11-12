Chelsea v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 Goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea v Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

A dramatic weekend in the Premier League last time out saw Manchester City quietly return to the top of the table as all of their rivals dropped points.

They look to cement that position against Chelsea, who beat Tottenham 4-1 on Monday in one of the most dramatic matches in recent memory.

Chelsea v Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City -1 @ 15/8 with bet365

Phil Foden to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365

City fancied to dominate

Manchester City seem to have recovered from their wobble in late September and early October by putting together a run of five wins on the spin in all competitions.

The Citizens have been in dominant form in their last three games, beating rivals Manchester United 3-0, before a 6-1 win over Bournemouth and a 3-0 victory against Young Boys.

They will fancy their chances against a Chelsea team who failed to convince despite beating Tottenham 4-1 and who have a poor home record this season.

The Blues have taken just five points from a possible 18 at Stamford Bridge this term and that poor run looks set to continue.

Back Pep Guardiola’s side to overcome a goal deficit on the handicap in what could be a one-sided affair.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 1: Manchester City -1 @ 15/8 with bet365

Foden can get on scoresheet

Phil Foden has played a bigger role than usual in this Manchester City side, starting nine of their 11 league games, and has rewarded Pep Guardiola’s faith in him with three goals.

The England forward has also chipped in with two goals in the Champions League, including against Young Boys in midweek, and the dangerous Citizen is fancied to add to that tally in this match-up.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365

Caicedo to fall foul of referee

Only one Chelsea player, Conor Gallagher, has conceded more fouls than Moises Caicedo’s 14 this season and he has picked up two yellow cards as a result.

The Ecuadorian was cautioned ten times in the Premier League for Brighton last season and could well attract the unwanted attention of the referee in this one.

Against a Manchester City midfield filled with players who can progress the ball, expect Caicedo to get stuck in and pick up a booking in the process.

Chelsea v Man City Tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365