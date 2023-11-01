Chelsea v Blackburn Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 Goalscorer fancied for EFL Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Blackburn predictions and betting tips ahead of their EFL Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered another disappointing league campaign so far this season so will be hoping for some respite in the EFL Cup.

The Blues have only progressed beyond the fourth round once in the last four seasons so will be looking to achieve that against Blackburn, who are a mid-table Championship outfit.

Chelsea v Blackburn Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Hayden Carter to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365

Blues fancied for routine win

Chelsea’s poor Premier League form has continued this season, culminating in a 2-0 loss at home to Brentford last time out.

Despite their big spending, the Blues have struggled to keep pace with their rivals and remain in the bottom half of the table after 10 games.

The EFL Cup may provide some encouragement for Mauricio Pochettino’s men and they have landed a more straightforward draw after beating Brighton 1-0 in the last round.

They host Blackburn, who have had a solid if unspectacular start to the season sitting 12th in the second tier after 14 games.

Rovers have continued their habit from last season of drawing very few games, they have won six, drawn one and lost seven of their 14 matches.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have picked up some impressive wins in this competition however, beating Harrogate 8-0 and Cardiff 5-2.

Don’t expect a similarly high-scoring affair here, six of Chelsea’s last eight matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

The hosts should be able to win but it may be more of a grind than expected and under 3.5 goals in a home win is the pick.

Chelsea v Blackburn Tip 1: Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Palmer to continue hot streak

Cole Palmer has had a solid start to life as a Chelsea player and he can continue his progress with a goal in this cup clash.

The former Manchester City man has two goals in four Premier League starts and is averaging 2.60 shots per 90 minutes for his new side.

Palmer has been given penalty taking duties, a big endorsement of the 21-year-old, and as a result has a rock-solid chance of getting on the scoresheet in this one.

Chelsea v Blackburn Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Carter could land in hot water

Hayden Carter has been a persistent offender in the Blackburn defence this season, picking up five cards in 14 league games.

Only Adam Wharton and Lewis Travis have given away more fouls than Carter and he can attract the attention of the referee again here.

Chelsea v Blackburn Tip 3: Hayden Carter to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365