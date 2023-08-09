Chelsea Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Chelsea odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Chelsea Premier League Winner Odds - @12/1 with bet365

Chelsea, by all accounts, had a truly awful season last year, and spent much of it embroiled in managerial and ownership upheaval, all of which resulted in them finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time this century.

However, it’s fair to say the ship may have steadied a little over the summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino has come in, a number of players have been sold, and the club seems to have settled into a good rhythm, winning many of their pre-season friendlies.

Some may see this as the potential to return to the form they previously had, or even put them in a position to challenge for the league, and at 12/1, they’re decent value.

However, the likelihood of them actually doing this is minimal. Poor ownership coupled with a brand new squad that is steadily being plagued by injuries means the Blues would need a mammoth effort to secure the league title this year.

The only mitigating factor is their lack of European football. This would allow them to focus entirely on the league and not have to rotate their squad given they’ll only be playing once a week most weeks.

On the whole, Chelsea seem one of the more unlikely options to take the Premier League away from Manchester City.

Chelsea Top 4 Finish Odds - @ 5/4 with bet365

The bookies seem convinced of a resurgent Chelsea side this year and perhaps this could end up being true given they’ve a plethora of new talent and a world class manager.

Given this, the Blues could turn it around and finish in the top four, which would no doubt be a major success.

However at 5/4 the potential returns from this are not all that impressive, especially considering the other teams that they’ll be competing against for a top four place.

A bet on Chelsea coil;d be a risky move, especially with the class demonstrated by Man City, Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle last year, with it being unlikely that Liverpool will suffer as they did last year given their acquisitions over the summer.

Chelsea will find themselves in a pitched battle for the top four places next year, however this is a berth Pochettino secured multiple times with Tottenham Hotspur, and thus knows exactly what it takes to achieve this.

Chelsea Top 6 Finish Odds - @ 8/15 with bet365

Chelsea’s likelihood of finishing in the top six is much higher than the likelihood of them finishing in the top four, especially if they manage to regain their form of years gone past.

Unfortunately the single odds for this aren't supremely valuable, with players having to stake a lot to see any impressive returns off of this.

However, combining this into an accumulator could well prove to raise the overall price nicely and then provide good potential value to bettors.

This new Chelsea side could be one of the top six sides in the league, with Pochettino’s record speaking for itself given he never finished outside of the top six during his time with Spurs.

Overall the top six is entirely achievable for the Blues, but sadly the value isn’t too impressive for any bettors.

Chelsea Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Last Season Goals Christopher Nkunku 5/6 16 Nicholas Jackson 5/2 12 Raheem Sterling 3/1 6 Mykhalio Mudryk 12/1 0 Noni Madueke 20/1 1

Christopher Nkunku is Chelsea’s landmark signing of the summer, coming off of a season with RB Leipzig that saw the 25 year old score 16 goals and win the golden boot.

He could well be Chelsea’s top scorer next season given he looks set to play a starring role in the Blues’ side.

However, the price for this isn’t setting the world alight and players will struggle to get any major value out of this.

Nicholas Jackson is another one of Chelsea’s new young signings, having come over from Villarreal this summer.

The 22 year old bagged 12 goals last season, and while this is more than all of Chelsea’s players last year, he may struggle to replicate this in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling has long held the eyes of many critics in the Premier League and his move to Chelsea has turned out to be an ill fated one sadly so far.

However should he undergo a residency, he could well land himself as their top goalscorer given the abilities he possesses, with these odds of 3/1 providing strong value.

Christopher Nkunku Total Goals

Line Odds 15 or More 4/6 20 or More 7/2 25 or More 14/1

Chelsea’s new signing Christopher Nkunku may well have to shoulder much of the burden when it comes to goal scoring this season.

The Frenchman is their biggest transfer of the window and brings with him high hopes from the club and fans alike.

The 15+ goals line here appears a touch risky given the price given the former RB Leipzig man has only achieved 15 or more goals in a season once before.

The 20+ line provides a little more value, but again appears improbable, given Nkunku has only achieved this once, with this price proving to be nothing to get too excited about.

The 25+ line, however, is much more intriguing at 14/1, a price that could prove excellent value in the long run.

However, scoring 25 goals would make this one of the best seasons by a Chelsea striker in recent memory and may prove difficult to manage.

There are numerous things working against him given there is no guarantee Chelsea will improve this season compared to last, something that would seriously hamper his efforts, as well as the fact he has never played in the Premier League before.

Christopher Nkunku Total Assists

Line Odds 5 or More 1/4 10 or More 11/2

Nkunku seems to be the haven for all of Chelsea’s hopes this year, at least in the eyes of the bookmakers, with this market proving to be one of their more valuable offerings.

In his three years in the Bundesliga, Nkunku managed 15 assists in two consecutive years, both in his role as the central attacking midfielder, and while there is no guarantee he will play in this role for Chelsea, seeing him replicating these numbers wouldn’t be surprising at all.

The 5+ assist line does not hold that much value for any bettors given the odds of 1/4 are very low.

However, his 10+ line at a price of 11/2 is much better value given Nkunku showing during his time in Germany that he was able to surpass this number many times, managing 15 in 2019/20 and 2021/22, whilst falling just short in 2020/21 and 2022/23.