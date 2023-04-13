Champions League Winner Odds: Latest Odds for the 2022/23 Tournament

Goal bring you the latest odds for the Champions League winners as the competition heats up heading into the second leg of the quarter-finals.

It was another dramatic midweek in the Champions League, with the first legs of all four quarter-final ties taking place and perhaps Manchester City produced the biggest statement of intent.

The Citizens overcame fellow heavyweights Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night and, barring a complete collapse in Germany next week, their place in the semi-finals appears pretty secure.

Inter Milan and Real Madrid will also be hopeful of progressing through to the final four after they claimed respective 2-0 victories. The Nerazzurri won away at Benfica, while the defending champions triumphed at home to 10-man Chelsea.

The final quarter-final tie remains delicately poised after a first-half strike from Ismael Bennacer handed AC Milan a slender 1-0 advantage over Serie A rivals Napoli at the San Siro.

2022/23 Champions League Outright Odds:

Manchester City 10/11 Real Madrid 9/2 Napoli 7/1 Inter Milan 7/1 AC Milan 12/1 Chelsea 40/1 Bayern Munich 40/1 Benfica 66/1

City flexing European muscles

Winning the Champions League remains the missing piece of the puzzle for Manchester City, but after several close efforts over recent years, Pep Guardiola's side appear to finally mean business after their 3-0 first-leg triumph over Bayern.

Rodri's superb opener put City on their way to victory before two goals in the space of six second-half minutes from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland seemingly took the tie away from their German opponents.

However, City will not be resting on their laurels after their dramatic late collapse against Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season, but they are a team in form, as Tuesday's win was their ninth in a row across all competitions, during which time they have scored 34 goals and conceded just three

Inter and Real well placed to progress

Perhaps the surprise of the midweek came at the Estadio da Luz, as out-of-form Inter, who were without a win in six games across all competitions, claimed a 2-0 victory at Benfica thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter were the last Italian side to win the Champions League, triumphing in 2010, and with cup specialist Simone Inzaghi in their dugout, perhaps they are the dark horses to watch in the competition.

While Inter may be able to fly under the radar, defending champions Real Madrid certainly can't, but Carlo Ancelotti's side do appear to have one foot in the semi-finals after, as expected, they blew away Chelsea at the Bernabeu - Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scoring their goals in a 2-0 win.

Real now appear set to face City in a repeat of last season's semi final, with the 2023 Champions League winners looking increasingly likely to come from that side of the draw.

All Serie A tussle remains too tight to call

AC Milan edged past Napoli at the San Siro on Wednesday, but the visitors, who are the runaway leaders in Serie A this season, had plenty of chances during the contest and perhaps should have finished the night at least on level terms.

Napoli are 22 points better off than Milan domestically, but the Rossoneri appear to have a hoodoo over their rivals from the south, as they have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides and have also triumphed on their last three visits to Naples.

With Napoli still sweating over the fitness of star striker Victor Osimhen and also set to be without suspended duo Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kim Min-Jae for next week's second leg, momentum and history could well be swinging in Milan's favour.