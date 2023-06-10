Betfered are allowing players to claim a generous £40 welcome bonus thanks to their excellent Champions League final free bets offer.

Champions League final preview: Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Manchester City head into today’s game with Inter Milan as the big favourites, with Pep Guardiola’s side priced at 4/7 with Betfred to get the job done inside 90 minutes.

City know a win today will see their side etched into history, as a victory over Inter will mean they’ve completed a historic treble and become one of a handful of sides to have done so.

Man United are the only other English side to have accomplished this feat, with City set to match them with a win today in Istanbul.

Inter have hopes of securing a treble of their own given the Nerazzurri have already won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana this term.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will need a monumental effort to topple City and secure their first CL title in 13 years today given how strong Man City have been this year.

City are unbeaten in Europe this year and have had to get past both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on their route to the final.

Inter have lost just once in Europe this term, with this coming against Bayern in the group stage, although they did have a slightly easier route to the final given they played all of Port, Benfica and AC Milan.

Today’s game should be a very interesting affair, one that will see City dominate possession, with Inter ready to soak up the pressure and hit them on the counter attack whenever possible.

Inter will need to have luck on their side if they’re to walk away with the trophy today, with City boasting a wealth of talent across the board and a side that are going to take some stopping.