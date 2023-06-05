The Best Champions League Final betting offers and free bets for Man City vs Inter Milan

Our expert takes you through the best Champions League final betting offers to use when betting on Man City vs Inter Milan this weekend.

Manchester City and Inter Milan meet in the Champions League final this weekend in Istanbul, with Pep Guardiola’s side just a win away from making history and claiming their first ever Champions League title.

Ahead of the game, we’ve gone through and compiled the best Champions League final betting offers and free bets to claim when betting on the big game taking place this Saturday

The Best Champions League final betting offers

Betfred Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.



bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply.



Sky Bet £20 In Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.Org



Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.



BetUK Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New customers, opt-in and deposit within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with odds of 1.3 or greater, stake not returned. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.



10bet 50% up to £50 welcome bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded.



BetVictor Bet £10 on Any Football Market Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10+ at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater, within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get 4x £10 Free Bets on selected events. 7 day bonuses expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly



Parimatch Get £10 Get £10 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in. Place your first two bets (odds 2.00+) on set football markets. No cash out. Get 2x £5 free bets on football that expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time 20/04/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org | please gamble responsibly



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



kwiff Bet £10 Get a £20 Surprise Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Bonus Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Deposit: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. This is offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. 50 Bonus Spins credited on placement of qualifying Acca bet.50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements, bonus Spins only available on selected games and expires 7 days after being awarded. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full terms apply Full T&Cs

SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. Sportsbook only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



Top 5 Champions League final betting offers

The Champions League final is the biggest game of the club football season, thus there’s expectedly a whole host of offers you can take advantage of when betting on the big game.

We’ve compiled our list of the top five Champions League final betting offers you can claim right now and use when betting on Man City vs Inter Milan on Saturday.

bet365 - £30 in Free Bets with ‘365GOAL’

Newly players can claim £30 in free bet credits to use on the Champions League Final with bet365 from just a £10 qualifying stake with bonus code ‘365GOAL’.

However, it must be stated that using this bonus code will not allow you to claim a different welcome bonus, with you able to claim your £30 free bet credits either way.

bet365’s Champions League final markets are excellent, allowing players to bet on everything from results, goals and over/unders but also the extremely popular player markets such as shots, booking, passes and tackles.

bet365 also possesses an unmatched set of football promotions all of which are available for the final.

These range from bet builder odds boosts, substitute insurance, 2-Up guarantee and full time enhanced prices, all of which can be used when betting on Man City vs Inter Milan.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet - £30 in Free Bets

Sky Bet provides one of the best free bet offers around, letting players claim £30 in free bets from just a 5p qualifying bet. This surpasses all other bookmakers' offers who require an initial bet of £5 or more usually.

Their betting markets for the final are very strong across the board, allowing you to bet on everything from goals, full time result and corners, to the more unique markets that cover the likes of shots on target, fouls and tackles.

Sky Bet also provides a unique ‘RequestABet’ promotion where players can ask for prices on anything they can imagine within the match. This, on top of their bet boosts that provide enhanced prices on a range of odds for the match, gives players great value.

Claim your Sky Bet new customer offer

William Hill - £40 in Free Bets

William Hill gives new players the chance to get their hands on £40 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake when signing up via their app.

This is one of the strongest offers you’ll come across, with only a handful of competitors able to match the bonus amount on offer here.

They also provide some great markets that these free bets can be used on when wagering on Saturday’s big game.

They cover all of the usual markets such as full-time result, goals, bookings and corners, with unique player vs player markets also offered.

These markets see users choose between one of two players in a variety of stats, including shots, tackles and goals.

This, alongside additional promotions that lets players claim odds boosts and bet builder insurance, means William Hill are easily one of the best bookmakers to use for your CL final bets.

Get your William Hill promo code

Betfred - £40 in Bonuses

Betfred’s welcome offer provides players with a £40 bonus amount consisting of £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus off of just a £10 qualifying stake.

Players have a great selection of markets they can then use their £30 in free bets on, with Betfred covering all of the likes of goals, booking and corners, as well as the likes of shots on target, time of first goal and handicaps.

Their football promotions are also available to be used in the final, with these allowing bettors to boost the odds of their ‘First Goalscorer’ bet if the player they’ve bet on goes on to score more than one goal in the match after scoring first.

Get your Betfred promo code

BetUK - £30 in free bets

BetUK is a relatively new betting site, however despite this, they still have a number of markets for the Champions League final on offer.

Players are able to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, with these coming in the form of three £10 free bet tokens that can be used on any markets you please.

These markets cover a range of areas for the CL final, including the likes of goals, results and corners to the popular bet builder markets such as bookings, shots, tackles and passes.

BetUK also allows users both new and existing to claim a 10% in-play profit boost on all Man City games, thus you’ll be able to use it however you please on Saturday’s CL final.

Get your BetUK sign up offer

How to Claim your Champions League Final Betting Offers

Given the sheer amount of offers you can claim for the Champions League final, it can be a little difficult to understand exactly how to sign up and create your account.

In order to do so, you just need to follow these steps to get involved and claim your chosen sportsbook’s welcome bonus:

Head to your bookmaker’s website or app Start the account creation process Enter your personal details including your email, phone number and address Enter your promo/bonus code if needed Finish the account creation process Make your initial deposit Place the qualifying bet as specified in the bookmaker’s sign up offer You will then receive your free bets/bonus either once this bet has settled, or immediately after it’s been placed Free bets/bonus cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after certain amount of time

The sign up process is one that is often really simple and easy to understand, with you needing to go through it in order to create your account and claim your bookmaker’s welcome bonus.

Types of Champions League final betting offers

Free Bets

Free bets are the most common type of betting offer you’re going to come across, with these requiring places to place a qualifying bet and then receive free bets in return.

You will usually need to wager between £5 to £10 to claim your free bets, with your bonus amount ranging anywhere between £10 to £40.

These offers are great, as they allow you a strong amount of free bets in return for a fairly small qualifying stake, with these free bets allowing you to place your wager without the risk of losing your funds if the bet doesn’t win.

Matched Free Bets

Matched free bets require players to place a certain amount on a single game market or bet builder, with you then being able to claim a free bet equal to your original stake up to a certain amount.

These offers will usually come in the form of ‘Bet x Get x’, with you needing to stake a certain amount beforehand, with you then getting a free bet of the same amount.

These can come in the form of welcome offers, however they are also sometimes offered to existing players as well, with these offers always revolving around a certain match/event.

Enhanced Odds

Bookmakers will sometimes offer boosted odds on certain markets, with these allowing you to get huge odds on a specific market at sign-up.

An example of this type of offer will see your bookmaker boost the odds of a certain market from 1/1 to 40/1, with these odds only being offered as part of a sign-up offer, with existing players not able to claim these boosted odds.

Champions League Final preview: Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Man City are now two thirds of the way to their first treble, with Pep Guardiola’s side now needing to surmount Inter Milan in the Champions League final to complete it.

The two sides will meet in Istanbul this Saturday at 20:00, with Inter looking to secure their second piece of silverware this year after winning the Coppa Italia earlier in the season.

Both sides bring impressive form into the match, as City have only lost one of their last 26 matches, while Inter are on a four game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 12 matches.

Guardiola has long been critiqued for his performance in big games after losing multiple semi and quarter final matches, in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

The most recent of these came the 2020/21 CL final, in which he opted to start the game without a recognised defensive midfielder, a decision that proved costly come full time.

Inter Milan hold the pedigree coming into this, having won the tournament five times in their history. But their form in Europe over the past few years hasn’t been the best.

They lost the Europa League final in 2019/20 to Sevilla, with Saturday’s final being their first trip beyond the round of 16 in the CL since 2011.

These two sides do not have any recent form against each other, with their last matches coming as club friendlies in 2010 and 2011. Both resulted in a 3-0 win a piece for each side, with both clubs changing massively since then/.

Man City come into this as the heaviest favourites in Champions League history, who;st Inter Milan are looking to spoil the Citizens' party. Many see this as Pep’s best chance to secure the treble that has eluded him since leaving Barcelona back in 2012.