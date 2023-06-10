Champions League Final Betting Offer: Claim £30 in free bets for Man City vs Inter Milan with bet365

Bet365's are allowing new users to claim £30 in free bets to use on Man City vs Inter Milan with their generous Champions League final offer.

Champions League final preview: Man City vs Inter Milan

Manchester City head to Istanbul hoping to pick up their first European Cup and complete a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in the process.

The Citizens have already collected the first two prizes, a 16-game unbeaten run seeing them overhaul Arsenal in the Premier League before they beat Manchester United 2-1 in last weekend’s FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s men are favourites to become only the second English team after Manchester United’s class of 1999 to complete the treble, but lost their only previous Champions League final against Chelsea in 2021.

Three-time European champions Inter Milan will be hoping to pull off an upset in their first Champions League final since 2010, and they ended the domestic campaign in fine style, winning seven of their last eight matches to claim third place in Serie A.

They came through a tough group in the Champions League featuring Bayern Munich and Barcelona before knockout-stage successes against Porto, Benfica and Milan.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter have also become cup specialists, winning the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup in each of the last two years.

With an attack featuring Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and former City striker Eden Dzeko, the Nerazzurri do carry a threat, but they’ll have to be at their very best to deny City a long-awaited Champions League crown.

City have crushed European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League en route to Istanbul, and in Erling Haaland they have a striker who has scored 52 goals in all competitions this season.

