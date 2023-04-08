Celtic vs Rangers Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Old Firm derby

Our betting expert offers up his best Celtics vs Rangers betting predictions and tips for today's huge Old Firm derby.

The fourth Old Firm derby of the season could have huge ramifications in the Scottish Premiership title race, as leaders Celtic take on second-placed Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime.

Celtic will head into the contest holding a healthy nine-point advantage at the top of the standings and a victory would see them all but secure an 11th league title in 12 seasons.

Rangers will be doing all they can to try and stop that from happening and, if they were to claim all three points, they would breathe new life into the title race.

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Predictions:

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

1. Celtic to win and over 2.5 goals in the match @ 7/5 with bet365

2. Kyogo Furuhashi to score first @ 10/3 with bet365

3. Over nine cards in the match @ 11/2 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the best betting sites

Bhoys to outscore rivals

Celtic have mounted a near-faultless defence of their Premiership title, as they have won 28 of their 30 matches in the competition to date this term and they boast a perfect record of 15 wins from 15 on home soil.

That impressive sequence includes a 4-0 victory over Rangers when the two teams last met at Parkhead back in September and Ange Postecoglou's side are unbeaten in all three of their meetings with their Old Firm rivals this term (W2 D1).

Rangers are also in form, winning 18 of their 20 matches since Michael Beale's appointment as manager in November, although both games they have failed to triumph have been against Celtic - a 2-2 league draw at Ibrox in January and a 2-1 loss in February's Scottish League Cup final.

All three Old Firm clashes this season have seen over 2.5 goals scored and that is a pattern that should continue on Saturday, with Celtic ultimately doing enough to secure all three points.

Celtic vs Rangers Bet 1: Celtic to win and over 2.5 goals in the match @ 7/5 with bet365

Kyogo enjoys facing Rangers

Celtic have scored a league-high 95 goals in the Premiership so far this season and forward Kyogo Furuhashi has played a large part in that free-flowing success, as he is the division's leading marksman with 20 goals to his name.

One of those strikes came in the 2-2 league draw between the sides at Ibrox in January, while he also netted both of Celtic's goals in the League Cup final success at Hampden Park - including the opener in that 2-1 victory.

With 13 goals in his last 19 league appearances, Kyogo is Celtic's go-to player in the final third and appears the most likely candidate to open the scoring on Saturday.

Celtic vs Rangers Bet 2: Kyogo Furuhashi to score first @ 10/3 with bet365

No love lost between Old Firm rivals

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out there is not much love lost between these two historic rivals and that has resulted in tempers reaching boiling point on numerous occasions over the years.

That was highlighted during the recent League Cup final between the pair, as a total of 10 yellow cards were handed out by the referee, six for Rangers and four for Celtic.

Given a win for Celtic on Saturday would all but wrap up the championship and a victory for Rangers would bring them back into the title race, emotions could be running higher than normal at Parkhead.

With that being said, do not be surprised if the card count reaches double figures come the end of the 90 minutes.

Celtic vs Rangers Bet 3: Over nine cards in the match @ 11/2 with bet365