Celtic vs Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: Shock result in Old Firm Derby

Our football betting expert offers his Celtic vs Rangers betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Scottish Premiership clash this Sunday.

A ferocious storm has been battering Glasgow this week and there’s a fierce clash on Saturday when Celtic entertain Rangers in a huge Old Firm derby on Saturday.

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips

Rangers to Win @ 21/10 with bet365

Over 5.5 cards @ 8/11 with bet365

Abdallah Sima to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Gers are five points behind the champions in the race for the SPL title, but Philippe Clement’s men have two games in hand on the Bhoys and they have the chance to close the gap at Parkhead this weekend.

Celtic were good 3-0 winners at Dundee on Tuesday night, but Rangers had a free week and that could benefit the Light Blues at Celtic Park.

Rampant Rangers ready for Old Firm glory

A 1-0 victory at Ibrox and a five-point advantage at the top of the SPL indicates that Celtic are a superior side to Rangers, but league tables can be deceiving.

The Gers have made rapid progress since Philippe Clement was appointed and it’s 16 games without defeat since the Belgian took charge in October.

The Light Blues have won seven games on the bounce and it could also be a boost that Rangers’ scheduled game at Ross County on Wednesday was called off, giving Clement’s men a free week, in preparation for the Old Firm clash.

It’s not going to be easy to win at Parkhead, but Rangers have twice won at Hearts under Clement leadership, they traveled to Betis in the Europa League and claimed victory and the Gers also won the Scottish League Cup when taking on Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Celtic have lost three of their last eight games, they were beaten at Kilmarnock and the Bhoys were also defeated 2-0 at home by Hearts.

Rangers are rampant and they can close the gap to two points on Saturday.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 1: Rangers to Win @ 21/10 with bet365

Chilly conditions unlikely to cool tempers

It doesn’t take much imagination to envisage cards in an Old Firm derby, but going over 5.5 bookings still looks a bet.

There have been 24 cards issued in the last five Old Firm clashes and they haven’t always come between two sides locked in a battle for the SPL title.

There is a huge amount riding on Saturday's contest, which could easily see tempers flare and there are some pretty filthy weather conditions forecast for Glasgow on Saturday.

A slippery sleet covered pitch and blustery conditions could see a few loose touches, and with tackles flying in, referee Nick Walsh could be kept busy at Parkhead.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 2: Over 5.5 cards @ 8/11 with bet365

Sima a super scorer bet

Abdallah Sima has flourished under Clement’s tenure and the on-loan Brighton forward has scored five goals in his last eight appearances in a Rangers shirt.

The Senegalese has the pace and ability to expose a Celtic defence that has kept only two clean sheets in its last nine games. It’s 5/2 that Sima scores at Celtic Park on Saturday and that looks worth a punt.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 3: Abdallah Sima to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365