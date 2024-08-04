Celtic vs Kilmarnock Predictions and Betting Tips: Starting as they mean to go on

Our Scottish football betting expert offers his Celtic vs Kilmarnock predictions and betting tips, as the SPFL kicks off this weekend.

The Scottish Premier League gets underway this weekend, as Celtic prepare to kick start their title campaign against Kilmarnock, on the trail of a fourth successive title, as nothing short of victory will do.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Celtic to Win & Over 3.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Kilmarnock Over 2.5 Corners @8/11 with bet365

Bhoys Burgeoning with Goals

Goals look set to be in store in this clash as Kilmarnock are unlikely to survive the onslaught that Celtic are planning on bringing into this match.

They are getting to hit the ground running, with the speed of a freight train, after their US tour saw them knock off England's best sides, with mountains of goals in each.

Such that they knocked off Chelsea 4-1 and Manchester City 4-3, as these victories will most certainly be enough to buoy the Bhoys.

They have equally knocked off Kilmarnock, hitting the over 3.5 goals line, in three of their last six meetings.

Kilmarnock suffered a disappointing defeat on the trail of Europa League football in midweek, and this disappointment will bleed into their game against Celtic.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Tip 1: Celtic to Win & Over 3.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Killie’s striking back

Whilst Celtic look set to take an easy victory in this one, Celtic have been susceptible at the back of late, particularly against this opposition, opening up both teams to score options.

The Bhoys may have kept a clean sheet last time out, in their 5-0 win, but prior to this, went on a run of five games, all across 2023, of conceding.

This would only serve to help the over 3.5 line out as well, with the Killies making up a quarter of the needed goals.

Celtic haven’t kept a clean sheet, against equal or better opposition for some time now, and this is something the Killie’s could capitalise upon.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Cornering the Markets

Of course, Celtic will dominate the game, but Kilmarnock may well be able to find their way into more than a few corners.

A mere three corners are all that is needed for the line to hit, something Celtic gave up with frequency last term.

They conceded, on average, three per game, and first time out teething issues are no doubt going to plague the side, leading to opportunities for the Killie to earn some set pieces.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Tip 3: Kilmarnock Over 2.5 Corners @8/11 with bet365