Celtic vs Inverness Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 booking tipped in Scottish Cup Final

Our betting expert brings you his Celtic vs Inverness predictions and betting tips with massive goals over and booking odds in Scottish Cup Final

Scottish Premiership and League Cup champions Celtic are hunting a domestic treble when they take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Bhoys are clearly the strongest side in Scotland and Championship side Inverness look to have a major task on their hands.

Celtic v Inverness Betting Tips

Over 4.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Celtic to win both halves @ 10/11 with bet365

Jay Henderson to be shown a card @ 9-2 with bet365

Free-scoring Bhoys can hit Inverness hard

Many football fans will remember Inverness’s famous victory over Celtic in this competition back in 2000 and Caley Thistle will be hoping that history repeats itself in Saturday's final.

However, Celtic are far superior to their Championship rivals and it’s difficult to see them not running riot at Hampden.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou returned his side to full strength when beating Aberdeen 5-0 at Parkhead on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season, and the champions have been blowing away top-flight opposition all season.

The Hoops have put nine goals past Dundee United, scored six against Hibs, and five against both Kilmarnock and St Mirren in matches this season - and there have been a whole host of other wide-margin successes against sides operating at a far higher level than Caley Thistle.

That goes some way to highlighting the magnitude of the task facing Billy Dodds’ men and they could find themselves outclassed.

Backing over 4.5 goals it what could be a Celtic rout looks a wise wager.

Celtic v Inverness Tip 1: Over 4.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Celtic can put on a final masterclass

Banking on a dominant Celtic success looks the best approach for Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

A bet on Celtic to be leading at half-time and at full-time is of interest but it is a short price in a market with nine possible outcomes, so a better bet could be to back the Bhoys to win both halves at a shade off odds-on.

Celtic have scored 14 goals and conceded only one in their four matches en route to the final and they have won both halves in three of those four cup clashes - the only exception being their 1-0 win over Rangers in the semi-finals.

Clearly, Rangers are a far superior side to Inverness and the Hampden showpiece seems likely to go the same way as Celtic’s 5-1 win over St Mirren and 5-0 victory against Morton.

Celtic v Inverness Tip 2: Celtic to win both halves @ 10/11 with bet365

Henderson’s enthusiasm a cause of caution

Young Inverness winger Jay Henderson has created a good impression during his loan spell at the Caledonian Stadium and the 21-year-old was the star of the Caley Thistle show when Dodds’ side knocked out Premiership outfit Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

However, Henderson has been shown three yellows and one red card this season and his enthusiastic pressing could land the Scot in trouble.

Celtic could easily command the vast majority of the ball at Hampden, meaning plenty of off-the-ball work for Inverness's players, and Henderson will be in direct contact with marauding Bhoys left-back Greg Taylor.

The full-back has scored three goals and assisted four more this season and it would be no surprise if Henderson picked up a caution trying to keep tabs on Taylor.

Celtic vs Inverness Tip 3: Jay Henderson to be shown a card @ 9-2 with bet365