Check out our football expert’s Celtic vs Club Brugge predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (27/11/2024).

Celtic are on a terrific run of form heading into Wednesday's Champions League clash against Club Brugge and the Hoops will be feeling confident of claiming the spoils at Parkhead.

Celtic vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

@ 1/1 with bet365

@ 13/5 with bet365

@ 8/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hoops to triumph at home

Since suffering a disastrous 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday Two of the Champions League, Celtic have strung together a 10-match unbeaten run that has included eight wins and two draws.

The Hoops are on a six-match winning streak, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice, while they haven't lost at Parkhead since a 2-0 defeat to Hearts back in December 2023.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won both home assignments in Europe, dispatching Slovan Bratislava 5-1 and RB Leipzig 3-1, and another success in Glasgow would put them right in the mix for a top-eight finish.

With fixtures to come against Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa, Celtic will fancy their chances of securing an automatic place in the next stage of the competition.

First, they need to overcome a Brugge side that are on a six-game unbeaten run and warmed up for this clash with a 7-0 thumping of Sint-Truiden.

Nicky Hayen's side have struggled for consistency on the road, though, winning one, drawing one and losing one of their last three away contests and that may come back to haunt them in Scotland.

Celtic vs Club Brugge Tip 1: Celtic to win @ 1/1 with bet365

In-form Kuhn to stay on the goal trail

Celtic have had no issues in attack and one player that has been thriving of late is Nicolas Kuhn, who notched his 11th goal of the season in all competitions in Saturday's win at Hearts.

The German forward has now netted five times in his last four appearances, with two of those coming in the European triumph over RB Leipzig, and it's worth striking while the iron is hot.

Celtic vs Club Brugge Tip 2: Nicolas Kuhn to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Tzolis can star for visitors

Another player bang in form is Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who has made an instant impact at the Belgian outfit since joining from Norwich City in the summer.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in the win over Sint-Truiden, taking his tally to eight for the campaign, while he also grabbed the only strike in the 1-0 success at Sturm Graz on Matchday Two.

It is not just goals that Tzolis provides, though, as he has also registered two assists in the league and the 8/5 on him to score or assist against Celtic is hard to ignore.

Celtic vs Club Brugge Tip 3: Christos Tzolis to score or assist @ 8/5 with bet365