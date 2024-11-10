Get three Cardiff vs Blackburn predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 12:30 Championship clash (9/11/2024).

After a solid start, Blackburn have lost their last three league matches and Rovers face another tough test this weekend when they head to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Cardiff to Win @ 23/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Blackburn to score under 0.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Todd Cantwell to be shown a card @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bluebirds can take flight

An awful start, which saw the Bluebirds fail to win any of their opening seven Championship matches and Erol Bulut depart as manager, had Cardiff rooted to the foot of the second tier in the early weeks of the campaign.

However, interim boss Omer Riza has been in charge of the Welsh side for eight games since Bulut’s sacking and the 44-year-old has presided over quite the turnaround.

Cardiff have won all of their four home league games under Riza's guidance, beating Norwich, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Millwall, and the Bluebirds have also drawn away to play-off hopefuls Bristol City and West Brom.

Riza’s men were beaten 1-0 at Luton on Wednesday night, but they played with credit at Kenilworth Road and look capable of getting back to winning ways against Blackburn.

Rovers have won only one of their last seven second-tier matches and their away form doesn't inspire much confidence that they can stop the rot in Cardiff.

John Eustace's visitors have claimed just three points from six away Championship matches this season and look set for further disappointment in the Welsh capital.

Rovers could be off target again

Blackburn have failed to score in three Championship outings and it’s only two strikes in seven for shot-shy Rovers.

The Lancashire outfit have registered only 12 shots on target across their previous four second-tier tussles and they didn’t steer a single effort on goal in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United.

It’s no surprise to see that Rovers have failed to produce goals, given those numbers, and backing Eustace's men to fail to strike in Wales looks a bet.

Cantwell heading for another caution

Todd Cantwell has made eight starts for Blackburn since joining from Rangers and the midfielder has already been shown four yellow cards.

The former Norwich man has an unfortunate habit of attracting the attention of the referee and three of 26-year-old’s cautions have come away from Ewood Park.

Another yellow could be on the cards for Cantwell in Cardiff.

