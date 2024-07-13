Canada vs Uruguay Predictions and Betting Tips: 3rd Place Important to All

Our football betting expert offers his Canada vs Uruguay predictions and betting tips for Sunday’s 01:00, Copa America Third-place play-off clash.

Neither of these nations are where they wanted to be after semi-final heartbreak, but each will have their own motivation for finishing their Copa America campaign with a victory.

Canada vs Uruguay Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

La Celeste are a cut above Canucks

Uruguay were the marginal underdogs for their semi-final against Colombia and that was probably because they would have to do without two key members of their back four.

As it turned out, the absence of composure when their strikers had chances was the reason why they lost a game in which they were arguably the better side.

Darwin Nunez was culpable on three occasions before the break when the game was still scoreless and, in a frantic second half, Luis Suarez struck the upright from a great position when the net should probably have bulged.

Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to switch to a back three and play two very advanced wide players worked well, although the moment when Colombia were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time really put them on top.

Bielsa’s brave tactics could well be on show again here as he takes on the coach who replaced him at Leeds United - Jesse Marsch.

El Loco would love to get one over on the American, who has built on the work of his predecessor John Herdman in a space of time.

Canada have competed well in all of their games, including both of their 2-0 losses to Argentina, but they have also lacked a bit of a clinical touch in their opponents’ box.

They are dangerous out wide and try to play a high-press when they can, which should make for an interesting game against a well-drilled La Celeste side.

It could result in plenty of chances for the Uruguay forwards again and, if they can keep their heads down and hit the target this time, a bounce-back win for Bielsa’s boys should be on the cards.

Goals have been in relatively short supply at the tournament, but this is one occasion that usually sees the players let off the leash with at least three goals scored in each of the last two Copa America third-place play-offs.

Canada vs Uruguay Tip 1: Uruguay to win/Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 with bet365

De la Cruz can deliver

With Uruguay’s forwards misfiring again it may be better to look elsewhere for an anytime goalscorer bet here.

Nunez, after scoring in six consecutive international matches, is now amid a three-game dry spell and Suarez’s last goal for his country was back in March 2022.

Nicolas de la Cruz has been operating in an attacking midfield role of late and his goal contributions since Bielsa took charge of the team have risen appreciably.

The Flamengo man had scored two goals and provided zero assists in 19 appearances, the overwhelming majority of them starts, before the Argentinian's appointment.

But he has added three goals and five assists in his last dozen caps, 11 of them starts, to mark him out as a real threat now at international level.

Canada vs Uruguay Tip 2: Nicolas da la Cruz to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Uruguayan offsides are worth flagging up

No team has been caught offside more than Uruguay at the 2024 Copa America and that should perhaps be no surprise with Darwin Nunez having been one of the worst offenders in the Premier League last season.

He plays on the defenders’ shoulders and is always looking to make runs in behind, so he will say it's an occupational hazard to get caught out now and again.

The referee’s assistants could be busy again in this clash - especially as Canada have been playing with a high line and looking to catch opponents offside.

Only Panama have caught their opponents straying more often than Canada with the 10 offside decisions in their favour averaging out at exactly 2.0 per game.

Canada vs Uruguay Tip 3: Uruguay Over 1.5 Offsides @ 8/13 with bet365