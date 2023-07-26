Our betting experts bring you his Canada vs Ireland predictions and betting tips, with the Irish tipped to snag a result against the Canadians.

The second round of group’s B games are set to kick off tomorrow with Canada taking on Ireland.

Despite a heartbreaking loss to the hosts Australia, Ireland are going into what could be called a must win game, especially if other results go against them.

Canada vs Ireland Betting Tips

Christine Sinclair to Score @13/10 with bet365

Marissa Sheva 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/2 with bet365

Double Chance: Draw or Ireland @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Canada drew their first game against Nigeria, with both sitting second and third in the group, whilst Ireland are struggling at the bottom with no points.

A win would all but ensure their qualification and condemn the Irish to an early exit from their first-ever World Cup.

Super Sinclair

Christine Sinclair has long been the talisman of this Canadian Women’s team and her unbelievable story is one that is unrivalled in international football, even in the men’s game.

She is one goal away from having scored in six separate World Cup’s, having played in and scored in five so far, which is an achievement in itself, but six would cement her as one of the best players in football history.

Despite this, she sadly missed a penalty and a chance for three points against Nigeria in the first game at this tournament, and will no doubt be hungry to get one before what could be their last game.

Sinclair is their penalty taker as well as being playing centre-forward for the Canadian team and should find herself with ample opportunities to score.

Canada vs Ireland Tip 1: Christine Sinclair to Score @13/10 with bet365

Shooting Sheva

Marissa Sheva is one of the youngest and least experienced players in this Ireland side, playing in their first World Cup ever.

Nevertheless, she has been thrust into the front line of this side and will look to aid her side in their bid for a much needed victory.

She is also likely to find space to fire goalwards as other forward Krya Carusa may take much of this burden, given her form in recent times.

Sheva only needs to test the keeper with a shot, and with space up front, she may well be able to fire one off.

Canada vs Ireland Tip 2: Marissa Sheva 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/2 with bet365

Ireland's Time in the Sun

The Irish realistically need to get something from this game if they want to keep their World Cup journey alive, and if this isn’t reason enough to cause an upset, what is?

This is not beyond the realm of possibility either, with an impressive first game against Australia ending in a 1-0 defeat through a penalty.

Ireland were defensively staunch in the game and managed to hold their own and make it difficult for the Australians throughout the 90 minutes.

If they can emulate the same performance once more, it is likely they could get something out of this game, with Canada not quite boasting the talent of the hosts.

Furthermore, with this bettors can see the match end as a draw or an Ireland win, giving them statistically more of a chance to win the bet.

Canada vs Ireland Tip 3: Double Chance: Draw or Ireland Win @5/4 with bet365